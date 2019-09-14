CelebsPick: Five photography pages on Instagram worth a follow

brunch

1. Prarthna Singh (@peeezers, 7K followers)

Picked by: Björn Wallander, who has contributed to publications like Architectural Digest and WSJ.

Best known for: Exploring female identity in modern India.

“The mood, lighting, and quietness in her photos is incredible. The same calmness goes in an interior image as with her portraits. She lets people be who they are.”

2. Alasdair McLellan (@alasdairmclellan, 219K followers)

Picked by: Sushant Chhabria, who has shot cover photos for Elle, Cosmopolitan and Verve.

Best known for: Books and fashion editorials.

“Alasdair’s clarity and cleanliness in his style of work and image treatment is incredible. I love his use of light – it’s very classic and natural.”

3. Bryan Liston (@inkaliston, 71.5K followers)

Picked by: Bikramjit Bose, who was awarded the Silver in The Prix de la Photographie in Paris.

Best known for: International editorials and projects for Helmut Lang and Saint Laurent.

“Bryan shoots a lot of female nudes, and there’s a sort of liberation and freedom, in the way he shoots them; it’s almost cheeky. ”

4. Realism magazine (@realismagazine, 178K followers)

Picked by: Colston Julian, known for his celebrity portraits of Amitabh Bachchan, Judi Dench etc.

Best known for: Featuring iconic photographers like Ren Hang.

“In a time where all images look the same, Instagram should serve as a window to the world, showcasing works of photographers – and that’s something I find interesting about this account.”

5. M Le Magazine Du Monde (@m_magazine, 200K followers)

Picked by: Avani Rai, known for her documentary Raghu Rai: An Unframed Portrait.

Best known for: Editorials on art, design, fashion and culture.

“Photographs are an important medium to tell stories. This magazine knows where it stands and doesn’t try to imitate the style of other magazines.”

From HT Brunch, September 15, 2019

