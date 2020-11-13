e-paper
Move over sweets, get something useful, creative for Diwali gifts

Over the years, Diwali gifts have become synonymous with sweets. While many would love to stick to the basics, there are some who try to find unique gifting options for Diwali.

more-lifestyle Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 10:16 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
New Delhi [India]
As the Diwali festivities began with Dhanteras on Thursday, everyone is on the lookout for gifting options for their relatives, colleagues, and friends.
As the Diwali festivities began with Dhanteras on Thursday, everyone is on the lookout for gifting options for their relatives, colleagues, and friends.
         

As the Diwali festivities began with Dhanteras on Thursday, everyone is on the lookout for gifting options for their relatives, colleagues, and friends.

Over the years, Diwali gifts have become synonymous with sweets. While many would love to stick to the basics, there are some who try to find unique gifting options for Diwali. Here’s a list of five gifting options for this festive season that are also useful:

Coupon for a digital workshop/class

Amid the coronavirus crisis, a digital gift is not only unique but safe as well. The pandemic has made it difficult for most people to step out for learning new skills or to continue with their ongoing learning.

This is why a coupon for a digital workshop or a class like yoga, painting, dancing, etc. is a gift that will bring an instant smile to every person’s face this Diwali.

A plant for green Diwali

Plants, especially bonsai, have long been known to bring fortune and prosperity to the house and the life of the person who receives it as a gift. An indoor bonsai in addition to bringing positivity to the home environment also works as a natural air purifier.

When arranged in a decorative manner, such plants can add to the aesthetics of a particular household bringing a more lively vibe, which is exactly what every person needs in the year 2020.

Spa vouchers

As the country is slowly adapting to the new normal, almost all salons and spa services of the country have now restarted with plenty of precautionary measures.

With the uncertainty, stress, and anxiety that the pandemic has brought, a relaxing spa session is the need of the hour.

Customised wall art

Diwali is all about festivities, decorations, and beautification of houses. A decorative item like wall art is, therefore, a good gifting option for the near and dear ones.

Several online websites take orders and create customised wall arts in accordance with the preferences and likings of their customers. They can be delivered straight to the residence of your relatives saving you a trip to their house during the pandemic.

Basket full of fresh fruits

As Covid fear is still lingering in the lives of every individual, there is no greater gift than a promise of good health and immunity. Several fruit stores and even local vendors prepare traditional baskets of fresh fruits for gifting purposes.

Besides that, you can prepare a gift basket by buying fruits in bulk and arranging them using your creativity.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

