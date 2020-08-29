NASA’s dreamy picture of supernova blast in cosmos is all you need to ‘believe in magic’

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 07:40 IST

There isn’t perhaps any better way to wake up than to a glimpse of the unknown events in the cosmos and National Aeronautics and Space Administration treated us exactly to that pleasure on Saturday morning. Sharing a serene picture of “a small section of a Cygnus supernova blast wave”, NASA set sky enthusiasts on a frenzy.

Captured by its telescope Hubble Space, which is managed and operated by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, the dreamy picture featured “a delicate and light veil draped across the sky”. In reality, it was a small section of the Cygnus supernova blast wave that is located some 2,400 light-years away.

10,000 and 20,000 years ago, a dying star about 20 times more massive than our Sun was blasted apart due to the original supernova explosion. Ever since then, “the remnant has expanded 60 light-years from its center.”

Taking to its Instagram handle, Hubble Space Telescope shared the same picture and elaborated, “Its shockwave is still expanding at a rate of around 220 miles (350 kilometers) per second.” It added, “The interaction of the ejected material and the low-density interstellar material swept up by the shockwave forms the veil-like structure seen in this image.”

The awe-inspiring picture instantly garnered close to 6 lakh likes while still going strong. Scary as the universe out there seems, the beautiful picture is all you need to believe in magic and will surely leave you feeling like clueless fools arguing about wearing masks down on the pandemic raged Earth.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter