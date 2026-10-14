Mark Shenefield cause of death update: What happened to Dallas Cowboys superfan ‘Tattoo Mark’? All on his health issues

Mark Shenefield, or ‘Tattoo Mark’, was a Dallas Cowboys superfan who died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning. Mark was known for his passion for the team and philanthropic work which he carried out through the Tattoo Mark Foundation. Mark Shenefield, or ‘Tattoo Mark’ died unexpectedly. (Facebook/Mark Shenefield)

The news of Mark's passing was reported by CBS News which noted he was a superfan of 24 years. Mark was around 63 or 64 at the time of passing. Through his foundation, the late superfan tried to collect and distribute teddy bears for kids in hospitals, who faced difficult circumstances.

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“The Tattoo Mark Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds in order to provide support, activities, and toys for children receiving care in medical or mental facilities,” his page notes.

“Mark was a recognizable and enthusiastic member of the Dallas Cowboys community, but his greatest legacy will undoubtedly be the kindness he extended to others,” a House of Sterling PR told CBS News.

Mark Shenefield cause of death: All on health issues An official cause of death for Shenefield was not provided. However, he's battled congestive heart failure. Mark lost close members of his family to the disease, a 2023 CBS News report noted.

A 2022 report noted how Mark once ‘gave up on life’. “I started eating and drinking not exercising,” the CBS News report said. In 2018, he ended up weighing around 450 pounds as per the report and the next year, Mark had a gastric sleeve surgery. It removes a large portion of the stomach and this reduction helps restrict calories and reduce hunger signals, Cleveland Clinic noted.

Mark's last post came less than 24 hours back. “YES WE DID IT,” he had written.