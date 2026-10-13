Is ageing hiding heart trouble? Cardiologist reveals these signs that you can't afford to ignore

How can families spot changes in heart health early? A daughter notices that her father no longer walks to buy milk. A spouse sees him pause halfway up the stairs. A son living elsewhere hears the same answer during every call: “Tired today.” Each detail seems ordinary. Together, they reveal a life that has quietly become smaller. According to New Delhi’s National Heart Institute, there has been a 10% increase in heart disease and associated illnesses among women and 28% increase in people below 40 years in the last five years. (Shutterstock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

The clues hidden in a daily routine Four valves guide blood through the heart. Trouble begins when one narrows or fails to close properly, making the heart work harder. Aortic stenosis, seen more often in later life, affects the valve at the heart’s main exit. “Its warning signs can resemble ageing. Breathlessness gets blamed on the weather” Dr Shafiq Mattummal, Chair, Senior Consultant in Cardiology, Calicut tells Health Shots. People attribute fatigue to a poor night’s sleep. Dizziness is dismissed as weakness. People gradually stop doing whatever brings on discomfort, so the symptom appears to recede.

These symptoms are often mistaken for ageing However, they may sometimes be associated with underlying heart valve disease. A change that seems part of getting older may therefore deserve a closer look, especially if it persists or starts to affect everyday activities. Families often hold the missing evidence. They remember when the morning walk shortened, temple visits became infrequent, or a favourite chair replaced time outdoors.

Turning concern into a useful conversation A vague comment such as “he seems slower” can become more helpful when tied to daily life. When did the change begin? Which activity brings it on? Has the distance walked comfortably reduced? Have swollen ankles, faintness or a racing heartbeat appeared?

If symptoms persist, speaking with a healthcare professional can help determine whether further evaluation is needed. A family member can keep a symptom record and bring prescriptions and reports to the appointment. A second pair of ears helps when several medicines and instructions are involved, while the patient’s voice remains central.

The doctor may recommend a 2D echocardiogram. This painless ultrasound creates moving images of the heart and helps assess how its valves open and close. The US National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute describes echocardiography as a common test for diagnosing heart valve disease.

If you are over 55, ask your doctor whether an echocardiogram should be part of your routine health check-up. This vigilance is increasingly relevant in India. The population aged 60 and above is projected to rise from 149 million in 2022 to 347 million in 2050, according to the UNFPA India Ageing Report 2023. Helping a patient consider TAVR Transcatheter aortic valve replacement, also called TAVR or TAVI, may suit some patients. A catheter guides the new valve to the heart, usually through a groin blood vessel. A specialist heart team decides whether it is appropriate after considering the person’s anatomy, overall health, life expectancy and preferences.

Independence may mean making tea without assistance, returning to a weekly card game or managing the bathroom safely. These goals deserve a place beside test results. Before treatment, discuss questions about recovery, medicines, rehabilitation, valve durability, and possible future procedures.

Care continues after discharge Homecoming can feel reassuring and confusing. A written plan should cover medicines, wound care, safe activity, follow-up dates, warning signs and emergency contacts. One relative might track appointments while another arranges transport. Too much protection can quietly replace one limitation with another. Resume movement gradually, as your doctor advises, allowing confidence and independence to return safely.

A TAVR valve requires continuing care The 2025 European clinical guidelines recommend lifelong clinical and echocardiographic follow-up for people with prosthetic valves. Families can support attendance, medication routines, and prompt reporting of recurrent symptoms. Good dental hygiene also matters because infection can affect an implanted valve. Doctors and dentists should know about the implant, and the treating team should guide any preventive antibiotics. Sustainable support helps keep the relationship from becoming a list of tasks.

Families cannot diagnose valve disease Their knowledge of an ordinary day can reveal when something important has changed. These symptoms may be easy to dismiss as ageing, but persistent changes deserve attention. Speaking with a healthcare professional can help determine whether further evaluation is needed.

For those over 55, asking a doctor whether to include an echocardiogram in a routine health check-up can be another step toward understanding a change that might otherwise be overlooked. That attentive presence may open the door to evaluation, support an informed TAVR decision and help protect the years that follow.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)