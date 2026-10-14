Federal judge halt Trump’s historic DC golf course project until October 26; here’s what happened
A federal judge halted Trump’s historic DC golf course work until October 26 after hundreds of trees were cut without proper notice.
A US federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to stop tree-cutting and other work affecting Washington’s historic East Potomac Golf Course until October 26. The order follows a dispute over the removal of hundreds of trees at the public park, which President Donald Trump wants to turn into a major golf venue.
According to The Associated Press (AP), US District Judge Ana Reyes issued the order on Tuesday, a day after questioning the government’s handling of the work and its failure to give proper notice to the court and those challenging the renovation.
Federal judge pauses Golf DC work
Reyes’ latest order extends a pause she imposed on Monday after a tense three-hour hearing. She had initially ordered a 24-hour halt while the administration tried to locate a senior official who could explain why the tree-cutting had begun over a holiday weekend.
The judge’s order now prevents further tree-cutting until October 26 as the legal dispute continues. She also directed the government to give the court and the plaintiffs three business days’ written notice before making any permanent or irreversible changes to the golf course.
The lawsuit was filed by the DC Preservation League and two local golfers seeking to stop the renovation plans.
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Hundreds of trees already cut
The dispute intensified after the National Park Service began cutting trees at the course. AP reported that the government notified the court about the work only minutes before the end of business on October 9, leaving the plaintiffs little time to respond over the holiday weekend.
At least 400 trees had been cut by the time of the report, with several hundred more planned for removal.
At Monday’s hearing, Reyes sharply criticised the government’s actions and said they had damaged her trust in its lawyers.
“Every single time I have given the government the benefit of the doubt and every single time I made absolutely clear that I want notice,” she said. “What has happened has cost the government all credibility with me.”
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Trump’s plans for the golf course
Trump wants to transform East Potomac Golf Course into a high-end venue capable of hosting major tournaments. In a June social media post, he said the finished course could host events including the US Open, Ryder Cup and PGA Championship.
The project is part of his broader plans to reshape parts of Washington, DC, which also include a proposed White House ballroom and a triumphal arch.
Democracy Forward, which is representing the plaintiffs alongside other counsel, welcomed the judge’s decision. The group said the court had stepped in to stop what it called a “mad rush” to change the public recreation space.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More