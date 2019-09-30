e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Navratri 2019: Day 2 Goddess Brahmacharini shubh muhurat, puja timings, Ghatasthapana and significance

Navratri 2019: The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini, who is the second form of Goddess Durga.

more-lifestyle Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Navratri 2019: The puja ritual is observed on the second day of Navratri in the DwityaTithi. While worshipping her, we are supposed to offer flowers, roli and sandalwood.
Navratri 2019: The puja ritual is observed on the second day of Navratri in the DwityaTithi. While worshipping her, we are supposed to offer flowers, roli and sandalwood.(Chandan Paul/Hindustan Times)
         

The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini, who is the second form of Goddess Durga. She is also known as Uma, Aparna and Tapascharini. This year the day falls on September 30.

Goddess Parvati was born at Daksha Prajapati’s home. Goddess Brahmacharini is her unmarried form and she is known as the woman who underwent the hardest form of penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband, because of which she is named as Brahmacharini. She is garlanded with Hibiscus and Lotus flowers.

Navratri Day 2 Date and Puja Vidhi

The puja ritual is observed on the second day of Navratri in the DwityaTithi. While worshipping her, we are supposed to offer flowers, roli, sandalwood etc. Bathe Maa Brahmacharini with milk, honey, curd and sugar. After that, you are supposed to offer a dessert which has pistachios. Then you offer betel nut, cloves and paan.

 Also Watch | Navratri | Devotees throng temples; Surat women get ‘Howdy Modi’ tattoos

Significance

Maa Brahmacharini represents loyalty, love, knowledge and wisdom. In one hand she has a rosary and a kamandal in another. Brahm means Tapa, and Brahmacharini means the one who performs Tapa.

It is believed that during her penance for Lord Shiva, for 1000 years she was on a diet of fruits and flowers and another 100 years only leafy vegetables. She would also stay outside in the heat during summers, cold winters and the rainy season. It is believed that she immolated herself while wishing that she could be born again to a father who would respect Lord Shiva.

Goddess Brahmacharini blesses those who worship her with knowledge and wisdom. Worshipping her bestows us with good fortune. It is believed those who worship her always remain calm.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 09:22 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
lifestyle