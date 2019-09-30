Navratri 2019: Day 2 Goddess Brahmacharini shubh muhurat, puja timings, Ghatasthapana and significance

more-lifestyle

Sep 30, 2019

The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini, who is the second form of Goddess Durga. She is also known as Uma, Aparna and Tapascharini. This year the day falls on September 30.

Goddess Parvati was born at Daksha Prajapati’s home. Goddess Brahmacharini is her unmarried form and she is known as the woman who underwent the hardest form of penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband, because of which she is named as Brahmacharini. She is garlanded with Hibiscus and Lotus flowers.

Navratri Day 2 Date and Puja Vidhi

The puja ritual is observed on the second day of Navratri in the DwityaTithi. While worshipping her, we are supposed to offer flowers, roli, sandalwood etc. Bathe Maa Brahmacharini with milk, honey, curd and sugar. After that, you are supposed to offer a dessert which has pistachios. Then you offer betel nut, cloves and paan.

Significance

Maa Brahmacharini represents loyalty, love, knowledge and wisdom. In one hand she has a rosary and a kamandal in another. Brahm means Tapa, and Brahmacharini means the one who performs Tapa.

It is believed that during her penance for Lord Shiva, for 1000 years she was on a diet of fruits and flowers and another 100 years only leafy vegetables. She would also stay outside in the heat during summers, cold winters and the rainy season. It is believed that she immolated herself while wishing that she could be born again to a father who would respect Lord Shiva.

Goddess Brahmacharini blesses those who worship her with knowledge and wisdom. Worshipping her bestows us with good fortune. It is believed those who worship her always remain calm.

