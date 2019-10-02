e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

Navratri 2019: Day 4 Goddess Kushmanda shubh muhurat, puja timings, Ghatasthapana and significance

Navratri 2019: On day four, Kushmanda Mata, Goddess Durga’s fourth form is worshipped.

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 02, 2019 17:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Navratri 2019: Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals in India which is celebrated for a period of nine days.
Navratri 2019: Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals in India which is celebrated for a period of nine days. (Unsplash)
         

Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals in India, and is celebrated for a period of nine days. Each day is dedicated to a different avatar of Goddess Durga. The nine avatars of Goddess Durga are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

The festival is celebrated in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin, Sharada Navratri which takes place in the Gregorian months of September and October. The festival of Navratri signifies the victory of good over evil, when Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura, who had been at war with the gods. Chaitra, Magha and Ashadha are the other navratris.

Significance

On day four, Kushmanda Mata, Goddess Durga’s fourth form is worshipped. It is believed that she does away with darkness. The literal translation of her name, on being broken down, is: Ku (little), ushma (energy) and anda (the cosmic egg). Hence, the entire universe is the cosmic egg and her smile is supposed to put an end to darkness. This year the fourth day falls on October 2.

Devotees believe that Goddess Durga is in the sun’s center and she is the one who releases energy from there. This form of hers is known as Goddess Kushmanda, possessing powers of healing. She is worshipped by offerings comprising flowers, incense and fruits. Devotees pray to her for good health for themselves and their family.

Goddess Kushmanda is depicted as riding a lioness and has eight hands. She has a kamandal, bada, kamal and dhanush in the hands on her right while she has a jap mala, chakra, gada and amritkalash in her left hands.

Puja timings

The chaturthi tithi is till 11.40 am.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 07:55 IST

