Raksha Bandhan 2020: History, significance and date in India

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 16:30 IST

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the pure bond that exists between siblings. It literally translates to ‘safety’ and ‘bond’, is a celebration of this very bond that exists between siblings. The promise to always be there, to always protect, no matter what the circumstances. It is a celebration of the unconditional love that only a sibling can provide. The festival is a time-honoured ritual of protection, the greatest gift that siblings give each other.

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is celebrated each year on the full moon in the Hindu Month of Shravan which for the year 2020 falls on August 3. Each year there is a particular time which is considered optimal for carrying out the ritual. This year, the ‘muhrat’ is from 9:28 in the morning till 9:17 in the night.

As most Hindu rituals, Raksha Bandhan is rooted in history and mythology. During the events of the Mahabharat, legend dictates that when Lord Krishna accidentally nicked his finger on his ‘sudarshan chakra’, Princess Draupadi tore a piece of her saree and tied it to his finger to stop the bleeding. Lord Krishna was so touched by this gesture that he vowed to always protect and cherish her.

Traditionally the ritual involves siblings coming together in celebration, with the sister applying tilak to the bother’s forehead and tying a Rakhi or bracelet to his wrist. The Rakhi itself serves as the protective band that ensures the safety of the brother and he in turn promises her the same. Nowadays, you can finds Rakhi bands of all shapes and sizes from which you can select one that represents your sibling bond the best.

In the modern interpretation of this ritual, the roles can go either way. The attention shifts from the religious aspect to a more playful exchange of gifts and a mutual understanding of peace, at least for a day! Sometimes rakhis are tied to elder sister if one doesn’t have an older brother, sometimes rakhis are tied to friends and distant relatives especially in the case of single children. No matter how it is carried out, the essence remains the same, the rakhi is tied to someone who has been caring and nurturing towards you, always looking out for you, gender and relations are secondary.

