Ramadan 2020: Nadwa, Deoband seminary issue advisory for Ramzan

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 19:13 IST

The Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, a well-known Islamic seminary in Lucknow has issued an advisory to maintain social distancing during the holy month of Ramzan.

The Deoband seminary has also issued a similar advisory for the month of Ramzan.

Maulana Saeed-ur-Rahman, principal of the Nadwatul seminary, has advised Muslims not to hold congregational ‘iftars’ at mosques, but asked them to break their fast at home.

The 10-point advisory also asks Muslims not to offer ‘taraweeh’ (elaborate namaz offered by Sunni Muslims) at mosques, but at home. Muslims should also maintain social distancing at mosques and not more than five people should be present at a time, the advisory said.

Also, people have been asked not hold Iftar parties, but instead give money in charity. Special prayers should be held for the end of coronavirus pandemic, both during ‘sehri’ and ‘iftar’.

Faizan Nagrami, public relations officer, Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, also said since those studying at madrasas have been unable to go home because of the lockdown, people can provide aid through online or cheque transaction.

A similar advisory was earlier issued by the Islamic Centre of India, which asked Muslims to stay indoors and maintain social distancing during Ramzan.

Meanwhile, the Darul Uloom Deoband, the well-known Islamic seminary, has also issued guidelines for observing the holy month.

Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora of Deoband has said that the holy month of Ramzan is likely to begin from April 25.

“In this case, it is advised that people observe roza (fast) and do iftar (meal to break the fast) in the evenings at their homes. There should be no congregational prayers in the mosque but only at homes. Only those who stay or are staying at a mosque should pray there and that too while maintaining adequate social distance,” said the Maulana.

The cleric has asked people to fast as is mandatory in Islam and to pray for the end of the pandemic, during the month of worship.

The advisory says that those who used to arrange for iftar for the poor and needy persons at the mosque, should continue to do so this year as well but the food should be distributed to the needy.

“Those who conducted Iftar parties in Ramzan should give the money kept for it in charity. Not more than five people should be present at any time at a mosque,” the cleric added.

The cleric said that the advisory for the Eid prayers would be issued later.

Earlier, both, Shia and Sunni clerics have appealed to the people to stay indoors and pray during Ramzan and ensure full compliance of the lockdown during this period.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

