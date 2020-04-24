Ramazan 2020: Arrangements in place for low-key Ramazan festivities in Hyderabad

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 17:32 IST

With holy month of Ramadan all set to begin from Saturday or Sunday, various departments in Hyderabad are geared up to ensure uninterrupted electricity and water supply to people, especially Muslim-majority areas.

Unlike in the past when the governments used to make large-scale arrangements for congregational prayers and for ‘iftar’ or breaking of ‘fast and smooth flow of traffic to facilitate almost round-the-clock shopping, this time the arrangements are limited to supply of power and water in view of the ongoing lockdown.

Religious scholars of all schools of thought have already appealed to Muslims not to gather at mosques for prayers or ‘iftar’ in view of the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. They urged the community to offer all the prayers at homes.

With shopping of essentials allowed only during day time and nothing except groceries, vegetables and fruits being sold, the police this time need not make special arrangements for flow of vehicular traffic in the old city, the centre of the month-long festivities.

The Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) directed the electricity department to ensure uninterrupted supply, especially at the time of ‘sahar’ (pre-dawn meals for fasting) and ‘iftar’. TSWB chairman Mohammed Saleem asked the officials to ensure immediate replacement of faulty electric transformers.

The chairman held a meeting with the religious leaders and civic officials to discuss the arrangements. Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) was asked to ensure adequate water supply in view of Ramadan and the summer. The department was directed to supply water through tankers in areas which lack proper supply lines.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials were directed to make arrangements for regular garbage clearance and the sanitation.

Meanwhile, the United Muslim Front, an umbrella of Muslim groups, has appealed to the Muslim community to follow the lockdown norms and offer prayers at home. It also urged the people to avoid hosting ‘iftar’ parties or attending them. Similarly, they were appealed not to gather for ‘sahar’.

(This story has been published from a wire agency. Only the headline has been changed)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter