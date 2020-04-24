Ramadan 2020 India Moon Sighting LIVE updates: Hyderabad moon-sighting committee to determine start of Ramadan in India

The holiest month for Muslims all around the world, Ramadan, has begun in most parts of the world where the crescent moon has been sighted including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the states of Kerala and Karnataka in India. Today is the first day of fasting in these countries and states.

In India, the Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (Central Moon Sighting Committee) headed by Majlis Ulama-e-Deccan will be holding a meeting today to sight the new moon in order to decide the first day of Ramadan in India. Hazrat Maulana Syed Mohammed Qubool Pasha Quadri Al-Shuttari, the President Majlis Ulama-e-Deccan, will be supervising the meeting which will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 6 pm at Khanqah-e-Kaamil, Dabeerpura in Hyderabad.

If members of the general public do spot the moon they have been appealed to inform on the phone numbers 24521099, 24513246, 24576832, 9000008138 and 9866112393, 9391964951, 9885151354, so that if the moon has been sighted for sure an announcement can be made for the commencement of fasting in India.

For the first time, Ramadan is beginning all around the world amidst global lockdowns and bans on mass gatherings, prayers, Taraweeh prayers and community iftars on account of the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down most of the world. While some countries are easing lockdowns, most are still following stringent policies.

In India, the Shahi imams of Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi have appealed to Muslims to offer namaz during the holy month of Ramzan at home and follow lockdown guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the shahi imam of Jama Masjid, in a video message asked people not to venture outside unnecessarily and remain indoors during Ramzan for prayers.

“Two days later auspicious Ramzan is commencing. Namaz and Tarabi(ritual prayer) should be offered at home. Care should be taken that not more than three-four people read Tarabi because large numbers can be harmful for the families and the society in view of the pandemic,” Bukhari said.

The holy month of Ramzan marked by fasting by followers of Islam is expected to start from Saturday as per the lunar calendar.

Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid Mufti Mukarram Ahmed said those who are under quarantine and unable to observe ‘Roza” (fast) can compensate for it through ‘Qaza’.

Such persons can observe fast later on, he said.

Ahmed urged authorities to make necessary arrangements so that people in Muslim-dominated areas could go out in the evenings and early mornings to buy food items to break fasts during Ramzan.

“Lockdown has been imposed due to coronavirus and people have been restricted to their homes. But during Ramzan, authorities should allow shops and vendors in Muslim areas so those observing ‘Roza’ could buy food for Iftari and Sehri,” he said.

The mosques in Delhi are shut due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Delhi Waqf Board that administers over 200 mosques in the city has already issued an advisory for imams regarding Ramzan.

It has asked imams to disseminate official guidelines for coronavirus containment through loudspeakers.

