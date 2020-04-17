Right click:Effective tips on saving data

more-lifestyle

The unfortunate reality of our coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown is that data is now a resource that needs to be managed. We list eight simple ways you can go about it.

Device settings: Most devices have in-built protection that can prevent expensive downloads when you are using mobile data. But once you are connected to the Wifi, it is usually a free-for-all since these safeguard no longer apply. So comb through the settings of your network and configure them sensibly to reduce the load on your Wifi connection.

Automatic updates: Your device’s software and apps need to be updated regularly, no doubt. But if you are worried about data consumption, most of these can wait. Switch to manual and decide on a case-by-case basis. Update the ones you need and will use frequently while at home.

App settings: You can control what is downloaded by an app by changing its setting. For example, switch off photo, video and audio downloads on WhatsApp by visiting the Data And Storage section in Settings. This way, the app will only allow manual downloads initiated by you.

Syncing: Avoid the automatic syncing of cloud-based file services such as Dropbox and Google Drive. Working from home means more access to shared files and team productivity apps such as Slack. So use browser-based interfaces as far as possible.

Photos: You are probably clicking multiple pictures/selfies right now to beat boredom. Chances are your device has a backup function that uploads all these images to the cloud. Disable it.

Autoplay: Almost every social media app you use – be it Instagram, Facebook or Twitter – offers video sharing and therefore comes with an autoplay feature. Switch it off. Instead, manually select the videos that you want to watch.

Streaming apps: Every streaming app comes with a download option. Use it to download series and movies when you have access to free data. Alternatively, opt for the SD option while streaming. Do remember that the higher the resolution, the more data is required. And if you are watching on the small screen of your phone or tablet, the low quality won’t even be noticeable.

Smart downloads: Some streaming video and podcast apps give users the option to download an episode in advance. Use it to ensure that the download takes place at a time when there is lesser load on your Wifi.