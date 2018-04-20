Sanjeev Kapoor roasted for his experimental ‘Malabar Paneer’ recipe on Twitter

Sanjeev Kapoor’s “experimental” recipe for ‘Malabar Paneer’ has not been received in good taste by people on social media, who criticised the celebrity chef for messing with a traditional cuisine mainly known for its non-vegetarian dishes.

“Malabar Paneer - A wonderful Malabar dish that has the flavors spicies and offers several gastronomic opportunities. The food is generally fresh, aromatic and flavored...,” Kapoor tweeted on Wednesday as he shared a video of his recipe.

Malabar Paneer - A wonderful Malabar dish that has the flavors spicies and offers several gastronomic opportunities. The food is generally fresh, aromatic and flavored. For more such interesting recipes click on https://t.co/c2rBBuz4LW#foodlover pic.twitter.com/M0RMhpPyRl — Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) April 18, 2018

Malabar cuisine is an integral part of the culinary tradition of Kerala with a distinctive flavour that comes from the use of coconut milk, curry leaves and local aromatic species. Most people in Kerala are non-vegetarians and their local curries include chicken, mutton, beef, or seafood.

The fact that Kapoor used paneer in his version of a Malabar curry did not go down well with netizens as many pointed out that cottage cheese is not used in dishes from the region.

“Adding Malabar prefix to a dish does not make it a Malabar dish. I dare you to find a Malabar dish that use paneer,” wrote one person.

Some users also slammed him for giving the traditional cuisine a north Indian twist by using paneer.

“As a malabari, Iam hearing about such a dish for first time. What does North Indian paneer had to do with malabar’s traditional dishes (sic),” a user wrote.

Oh fusion food !! Why dont we try fusion like 'beef pakoda' , 'butter beef with capsicum' or 'dhaniya beef'...? North Indians would be delighted !! — madmarx (@_madmarx) April 20, 2018

We don’t eat Paneer in Kerala. Never heard of it, never seen it. Did you get this recipe from whatsapp university? — Balgit Sharma (@BalgitSharma) April 18, 2018

Next, I will provide the recipe for yummy "Banarasi beef fry"... pic.twitter.com/TvwnNb68L7 — Arjun Ramakrishnan (@aju000) April 18, 2018

Adding Malabar prefix to a dish does not make it a Malabar dish. I dare you to find a Malabar dish that use paneer. — ivansikorsky (@ivan_sikorsky) April 18, 2018

As a malabari, Iam hearing about such a dish for first time. What does North Indian paneer had to do with malabar's traditional dishes — Sanjay C (@Raging_Ottayaan) April 18, 2018

The closest thing to paneer for malayalees😆😆 pic.twitter.com/Dtp6NOoh2g — Benson Mamman (@bensmaman) April 18, 2018

By simply adding coconut milk to anything does not become Malabar. Come on chef, never heard of any dish with Planner in Kerala. Get ur facts checked. — Madhu Menon (@madmen1974) April 19, 2018