Sanjeev Kapoor roasted for his experimental ‘Malabar Paneer’ recipe on Twitter

Sanjeev Kapoor’s experimental dish “Malabar Paneer” recipe has become the butt of jokes on twitter.

more lifestyle Updated: Apr 20, 2018 13:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Sanjeev Kapoor shares a video of his “Malabar Paneer” recipe and gets trolled on Twitter. (Sanjeev Kapoor/Twitter)
Sanjeev Kapoor shares a video of his “Malabar Paneer” recipe and gets trolled on Twitter. (Sanjeev Kapoor/Twitter)

Sanjeev Kapoor’s “experimental” recipe for ‘Malabar Paneer’ has not been received in good taste by people on social media, who criticised the celebrity chef for messing with a traditional cuisine mainly known for its non-vegetarian dishes.

“Malabar Paneer - A wonderful Malabar dish that has the flavors spicies and offers several gastronomic opportunities. The food is generally fresh, aromatic and flavored...,” Kapoor tweeted on Wednesday as he shared a video of his recipe.

Malabar cuisine is an integral part of the culinary tradition of Kerala with a distinctive flavour that comes from the use of coconut milk, curry leaves and local aromatic species. Most people in Kerala are non-vegetarians and their local curries include chicken, mutton, beef, or seafood.

The fact that Kapoor used paneer in his version of a Malabar curry did not go down well with netizens as many pointed out that cottage cheese is not used in dishes from the region.

“Adding Malabar prefix to a dish does not make it a Malabar dish. I dare you to find a Malabar dish that use paneer,” wrote one person.

Some users also slammed him for giving the traditional cuisine a north Indian twist by using paneer.

“As a malabari, Iam hearing about such a dish for first time. What does North Indian paneer had to do with malabar’s traditional dishes (sic),” a user wrote.

