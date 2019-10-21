e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Sir Elton John’s autobiography is warm, moving and a hit

Elton John’s autobiography is candid, entertaining, funny, warm and moving

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:50 IST
Medha Shri Dahiya
Medha Shri Dahiya
Elton John released his autobiography recently.
Elton John released his autobiography recently.(Instagram/EltonJohn)
         

Remember all those ‘scandalous’ things, the big scoops, and the incredulous stories we heard or read about the pop icon? The music legend retells all those (and then some) with a lot of wit, humour and self-awareness.

The book is replete with anecdotes not just about Elton but also people from his social circle. The name- dropping is not ostentatious, it is organic to incidents and accidents in his life. Like once, when he was often under the influence of dangerous amounts of an addictive stimulant drug, he threw a party. And he recalls, “I was flying... When a scruffy-looking guy I didn’t recognize wandered into the party. I loudly demanded to know what the gardener was doing helping himself to a drink. There was a moment’s shocked silence, broken by the sound of Bob Halley’s voice: ‘Elton, that’s not the f*&@ing gardener. It’s Bob Dylan’.”

He even gave the iconic Andy Warhol the snub. Elton was hanging out with John Lennon doing drugs, when Warhold knocked at their hotel suite. They decided against opening the door as they didn’t want to be clicked. So Warhol kept knocking and finally left.

Elton recalls, after he debuted with his new hairdo at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert, a writer noted, “that I looked like I had a dead squirrel on my head. He was mean, but I was forced to concede, he also had a point.”

The honesty, through which he looks at himself makes it different from the regular celebrity memoirs. It’s a firecracker of a gift this Diwali. He owns it.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 16:50 IST

tags
top news
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
LIVE| At 4 pm, Maharashtra’s voter turnout stands at 44%, Haryana’s at 51%
LIVE| At 4 pm, Maharashtra’s voter turnout stands at 44%, Haryana’s at 51%
In Aarey case, SC says construction can continue, but no felling of trees
In Aarey case, SC says construction can continue, but no felling of trees
Pak stops postal mail service from India: Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Pak stops postal mail service from India: Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast their votes among others
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast their votes among others
trending topics
India vs South AfricaHaryana Asembly election pollingAssembly Elections 2019Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProKamlesh Tiwari Murder CaseGolden Gate hotelReliance Jio
don't miss
latest news
India News
lifestyle