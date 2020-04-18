The fruit of the tropics: Cool away isolation blues with these coconut drinks

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 12:19 IST

Summer is green fields, breezy dresses and stolen moments by the roadside with a fresh tender coconut. But since the great outdoors seem to be a distant dream, here’s bringing summer in a tall, chilled glass for you. With coconut as the star ingredient, these drinks can be easily made at home and pack a healthy punch, too. Coconut is a superfood rich in antioxidants and minerals, making it the ultimate thirst-quencher in the hot and humid months.

Add 2tbsp each of lemon juice and honey, 2tsp soaked chia seeds to 2 cups tender coconut water in a jug, mix well and chill for 15- 20 minutes. Garnish with mint sprigs and lemon wedges and serve. –Recipe by chef Sidharth Sharma, Saints and Sinners.

In a jar, mix water from one whole coconut and two oranges. Add 1tbsp sugar, 1/2 tsp lemon juice, few mint leaves and a pinch of black salt. Mix well and serve garnished with orange wedges. –Recipe by chef Ashish Singh, Dhansoo Café.

In a shaker, muddle a lime wedge and a burnt cinnamon stick, and fill it with ice. Add 30ml coconut milk, 45ml each of coconut water and orange juice, and 15ml each white cranberry and lime juice. Shake well and serve garnished with a pineapple slice. –Recipe by chef Vaibhav Bhargava, Mic Drop.

In a tall glass, add 15ml lemon juice, 1tbsp honey and 300ml fresh tender coconut water. Garnish with fresh coconut malai and mint sprigs. Add ice or serve at room temperature. –Recipe by Kathiravan Govindaraj, Savya Rasa.

