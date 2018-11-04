Top 5 gadgets to buy for Diwali 2018

Diwali is all about enjoying yummy treats, lighting diyas and visiting loved ones. It’s also a time of gifting, and gadgets make for some of the best gifts. Here are 5 gadgets that you can gift your near and dear ones this season:

* Fitness tracker: If you are a fitness lover or wish to gift someone, then a fitness tracker can be a good buy. It can help you keep your fitness goals on track and monitor your heart rate. Apart from that, many trackers also let you see notifications and get updates. The best part: they are available in a variety of budgets.

* Bluetooth speaker: Does your family member or friend love listening to music or watching movies? Then bluetooth speakers may be an apt choice for a gift.

* Headphones: This is a good option for people who love having long conversations over the phone or listening to music while they are travelling.

* Laptop cooling pad: This is the best gift for people who end up spending hours working on their laptop. Many pads also come with LED fans to maximise cooling.

* E-reader: If you are gifting a book lover, then nothing beats an e-reader. It often comes with adjustable light, and several options to let you customise your reading experience.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 09:58 IST