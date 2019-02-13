Valentine’s Day special treats across Pune

1. What: Nested in the heart of the city, Crowne Plaza Pune invites their patrons to celebrate the most romantic day of the year with an exceptional dining experience by the poolside. Impress your loved one with a selection of their favourite cuisine from Mosaic’s Valentine’s Day menu. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a variety of mouth-watering beautifully presented desserts specially made for this lovely occasion. Enjoy a delightful dinner at Mosaic restaurant and head to Evviva sky lounge for a mind blowing Valentine’s Day bash with DJ Nida.

Where: Crowne Plaza, Station Road

When: February 14, 11am onward

2. What: Engage in some exciting gaming or snuggle up with your favourite read, sip an irresistible brew or surprise them by whipping up something delicious like Smokehouse Barbecue Chicken Sub, Tandoori Soya Chaap Burger, Lamb Rhapsody, Tandoori Bhuna Murg Pizza, Jamaican Potato Wedge Poutine and Amritsari Machli Burger among others.

Yummy desserts at Zee5 Loft, Pune- Vimannagar

Where: Zee5 Loft, Pune- Vimannagar

When: February 14, 11am-11pm

3. What: To make your Valentine’s dinner perfect, treat your dearest one to exclusively crafted set menu at Panash or Al Fresco. At Panash you can enjoy the set Pan-Asian menu and at Al Fresco guest can enjoy the Indian-Western set buffet menu. Both the meals will be paired sparkling wine to mark this special occasion. If you really want to add a little more sparkle to your romantic night we have a menu cocktails and mocktails specially crafted for this night.

Where: Four Points by Sheraton,Vimannagar

When: February 14, 7pm

4. What: Redefine your love with a romantic poolside dining. Step up with your bae on live music, an intimate couple dance and perfect red romantic ambience that will best suit the occasion.

A romantic evening at Sayaji, Wakad

Where: Sayaji, Wakad

When: February 14, 8 pm onwards

5. What: Get your dancing boots on and sway your way to the snazziest tunes of famous Bollywood singer Simranjeet Singh from the vroom vroom fame, alongside DJ Pooja and VDJ Ravi to keep you on the floor.

The rooftop at 18 degrees

Where: 18 degrees, Pimple-Saudagar

When: February 14, 12 noon onwards

6. What: Celebrate this Valentine’s Day with your beloved with an extravagant special set course menu curated specially by the team

Aerial view of Baan Tao

Where: Baan Tao at Hyatt Pune, Kalyaninagar

When: February 14, 7.30pm onwards

7. What: Enjoy an evening of music as ‘Charoo Bakshi Collective’ croons to some of the best music this Valentine’s Day.

Charoo Bakshi

Where: Hard Rock Café, Koregaon Park

When: February 14, from 8.30pm

8. What: Come; celebrate love of all kinds with our specially crafted four course menu and experience a magical evening with a bottle of sparkling wine and an unmatched ambience at Ignite.



Where: Ignite and Momo Café, Courtyard by Marriott Pune Hinjewadi

When: February 14, 7.30pm

9. What: From Seductions (Soups) and Love bites (Main course) to Cupid’s creations (Desserts), it is ensured that you would return with a belly full of lovely food and a heart full of lovely memories.

Pyramisa and Oceanus,The Corinthians resort

Where: Pyramisa and Oceanus,The Corinthians resort & club,Undri

When: February 14, 7.30pm onwards

10. What: Fairy & Jazz a live performing band which does renditions of old classic songs like Khoya khoya Chand, Ein ankho ki Masti mein etc will mesmerise couples in love.

Where: Raasta Café, NIBM

When: February 14

11. What: Enjoy chocolate and strawberry flavoured heart-shaped donuts to celebrate the day of love.

Where: All Mad Over Donuts outlets

When: till February 17, 11 am to 11 pm

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 19:40 IST