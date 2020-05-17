e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / What’s your excuse? At 77, Amitabh Bachchan keeps up with fitness regime

What’s your excuse? At 77, Amitabh Bachchan keeps up with fitness regime

Amid the coronavirus lockdown Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping up with his fitness regime by working out at his home gym.

more-lifestyle Updated: May 17, 2020 01:41 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Amid the coronavirus lockdown Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping up with his fitness regime by working out at his home gym.
Amid the coronavirus lockdown Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping up with his fitness regime by working out at his home gym.(Instagram)
         

Amid the coronavirus lockdown Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping up with his fitness regime even during the lockdown by working out at his home gym.

The 77-year-old actor took to Instagram to post a picture of his pre-workout selfie in which he is seen having his face covered with a mask and a bandana on his head. “Chale bhaiya gym .. baad mein milte hain .. gym yahin hai ghar ke bahar nahin (So we get set for the gym and we will meet later..gym is here only and not outside the house),” he wrote in the caption.

 

Previously, Big B posted a selfie from his gym. “Keep the gym going.. build resistance.. fight fight fight,” he captioned the image. Amitabh’s post got him a lot of praise, from actors and fans alike.

 

Younger actors from Bollywood couldn’t help but take notice of the senior actor’s spirit for life and his great health. Actor Sidharth Malhotra commented: “Love and respect sir.” Actor Dino Morea wrote: “Terrific sir...keep it going.”

Big B is one of the most socially active senior actors of the Indian cinema industry. He keeps his fans well posted by tweeting and sharing his personal and professional updates on social media. On the film front, Big B will be seen in Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo.

(With agency inputs.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In