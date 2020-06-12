World Against Child Labour Day 2020: Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, Nelson Mandela

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jun 12, 2020

Every year on June 12 the World Day Against Child Labour is observed all over the world to raise awareness for the prevention of child labour which is prevalent in many countries around the world. The day was first launched in 2002, and is a holiday sanctioned by the International Labour Organization (ILO). From children working as house help in homes to young children working in factories of clothes, fireworks, etc, this day hopes to raise activism around child labour and to end child labour all around the world in its various forms. The International Labour Organization is the United Nations body which overlooks labour rights, conditions and the overall world of work, founded the World Day against Child Labour in 2002 in order to create awareness and fight against child labour. On this day, governments, local authorities, civil society, international workers, employers and organizations get together to ‘point out the child labour problem and define the guidelines to help child labourers’.

This year, World Day Against Child Labour 2020 will focus on ‘the impact of crisis on child labour’. According to the International Labour Organization, “The COVID-19 health pandemic and the resulting economic and labour market shock are having a huge impact on people’s lives and livelihoods. Unfortunately, children are often the first to suffer. The crisis can push millions of vulnerable children into child labour. Already, there are an estimated 152 million children in child labour, 72 million of which are in hazardous work. These children are now at even greater risk of facing circumstances that are even more difficult and working longer hours.”

This data shows that child labour deprives children of receiving basic education, their health is neglected, they are exposed to harmful and hazardous environments, and their basic rights to life and liberty are taken away from them. Child labour is defined by ILO as, “...work that deprives children of their childhood, their potential and their dignity, and that is harmful to physical and mental development.”

Here are some quotes about children and child labour to share and raise awareness . Read on:

Child labour perpetuates poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, population growth, and other social problems. - Nobel prize winner Kailash Satyarthi

Child slavery is a crime against humanity. Humanity itself is at stake here. A lot of work still remains, but I will see the end of child labour in my lifetime. - Nobel prize winner Kailash Satyarthi

Safety and security don’t just happen, they are the result of collective consensus and public investment. We owe our children, the most vulnerable citizens in our society, a life free of violence and fear. - Nelson Mandela

There is no trust more sacred than the one the world holds with children. There is no duty more important than ensuring that their rights are respected, that their welfare is protected, that their lives are free from fear and want and that they can grow up in peace. - Kofi Annan Ghanaian diplomat

Child labour and poverty are inevitably bound together and if you continue to use the labour of children as the treatment for the social disease of poverty, you will have both poverty and child labour to the end of time. - Grace Abbott, American social worker

If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children. - Mahatma Gandhi

You can’t regulate child labour. You can’t regulate slavery. Some things are just wrong. - Michael Moore

The greatest legacy one can pass on to one’s children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one’s life, but rather a legacy of character and faith. - Billy Graham

Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow. - A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man. - Rabindranath Tagore

