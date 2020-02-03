World Cancer Day 2020: 5 lifestyle changes you should make to keep cancer at bay

World Cancer Day is observed every year on February 4. Cancer is the second leading cause of death around the world and was estimated to have caused 9.6 million casualties in 2018 alone. A sedentary lifestyle, coupled with our eating habits and other unhealthy practices like smoking have led to a marked increase in cancer cases.

The Union for International Cancer Control, which organises World Cancer Day each year, says that more than one-third of cancer cases can be prevented and another third can be cured if detected early and treated properly.

Early implementation of resource-appropriate strategies on prevention could go a long way in keeping cancer at bay.

No tobacco

Smoking has been linked to various types of cancer, including cancer of the lung, mouth, throat, larynx, and pancreas. Also, chewing tobacco has been linked to cancer in a person’s oral cavity and pancreas. So the next time you think you absolutely need a smoke, think again.

Even the National Cancer Institue, US, says that tobacco use is a leading cause of cancer and of death from cancer.

Exercise

Obesity is another big risk factor for cancer around the world. A review by researchers from Italy’s Bari Aldo Moro University found that people with a Body Mass Index (BMI) higher than 40 have a higher risk of cancer.

• Excess body fat increases the risk of cancer in three ways: Obesity contributes to insulin resistance which results in cells being unable to take up glucose and subsequently dividing faster.

• Obese people tend to have higher levels of inflammatory cytokines in the blood which causes chronic inflammation, leading to rapid cell division.

• Fat cells increase estrogen levels, increasing risk of breast and ovarian cancer in women.

Thankfully, studies have shown that weight loss in obese people do help in reducing cancer risk. Making a healthy lifestyle choice through regular exercise could go a long way in keeping cancer at bay.

Avoid sugar, refined carbs and processed meat

Yes, we all love our sugary treats and savoury processed hot dogs, bacon, and ham. But medical experts are of the opinion that these might not be beneficial in the long run and may actually be carcinogenic.

Studies have found processed foods that are high in sugar and low in fiber and nutrients are linked to higher cancer risk, while the International Agency for Research on Cancer in France deems that processed meat is a carcinogen - a substance that causes cancer.

Follow healthy diet

A holistic dietary approach can go a long way in helping avoid cancer. Experts say that eating an optimal diet may reduce cancer risk by up to 70 percent and help recovery from cancer as well.

An Iran-based study, published in the American Journal of Cancer Research, found that certain foods can fight cancer through a process called anti-angiogenesis, which blocks blood vessels that feed cancer cells.

Scientists believe that vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage contain sulforaphane that helps reduce tumor size, while citrus fruits also help prevent cancer.

An Imperial College London study also pointed out that higher intake of beans and legumes may protect against colorectal cancer.

Having nuts, olive oil, spices such as turmeric have been seen to have cancer-fighting properties too.

Protection from sun

Ultraviolet radiation from the sun is the number one cause of skin cancer. While the sun’s rays may make us feel good, they ultimately lead skin lesions that are cancerous leading to a decrease in skin’s immune function.

Avoiding midday sun, covering exposed areas of the skin, using sunscreen and avoiding tanning beds are some of the ways to prevent skin cancer.

