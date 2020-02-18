World Day of Social Justice 2020: The story of 5 amazing individuals

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 16:07 IST

“A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.” –Christopher Reeve

It’s World Day of Social Justice on February 20, an occasion to pledge to fight social injustices, and knock down one of the discriminatory barriers such as disability. We celebrate these heroes who we took to meet youngsters, inspire them and change their perception about special abilities. Someone said that the human spirit is one of ability, perseverance and courage that no disability can steal away…We are reminded of these powerful words every time we come across heroes with special abilities who got the better of adversities and went ahead to live their dreams, undeterred. We took few such individuals to share their incredible tales with specially-abled youngsters and inspire them to change their perception about special abilities. Here are their incredible tales.

1. Ira Singhal

Ira Singhal.

As a child, Ira Singhal knew that she had to outperform others. It couldn’t have been any other way. It meant studying way harder than everyone else while keeping a firm grip on her dreams. Ira, the deputy commissioner of the Keshawpuram Zone of the NDMC, suffers from a spine-related disorder – scoliosis (curvature of the spine) which makes her arm movement difficult. The 2015 batch AGMUT cadre Indian Administrative Service officer spent her early childhood in the communally sensitive Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where riots and curfews were as common as neighbourhood baraats. “I would miss school for months due to curfew imposed after communal flare-ups. I got to learn that it was the DM who passed the orders to shut the town. As an eight year old, I thought it was a very cool job! This is what I wanted to do one day!,” laughs Ira, the first specially-abled woman to top the civil services exam in the general category.

Today, it’s transforming lives that gives her a much bigger high. As the SDM, Alipur, Ira conducted raids in factories to rescue hundreds of children from bonded and child labour. She has opened 10 crèches for poor women inside MCD schools. “Forced to go out and eke a living, these mothers used to leave their small children at home unattended…they would be either tied up to the bed or put to sleep after administering drugs. It was a dreadful situation,” she says. Her eyes glint with emotions as she shows us the pictures of the cheerfully done up crèches. She has a soft corner for kids, and her affection reflects in her voice. And in the heartwarming way in which she interacts with children at the Salam Balak shelter. “Your circumstances can never stop you chasing your dreams. All you need is firm faith and an irrepressible will to outdo yourself,” she tells them, as she shares her incredible tale of success with them.

Ira clearing the CSE examination in the first attempt itself in 2010, but she was declared ineligible for any post other than the Indian Revenue Service due to her disability. Her “ inability to push, pull and lift’ and her short height (four feet five inches) was cited as the reason. That didn’t crush this gritty woman’s spirit. Ira moved Central Administrative Tribunal challenging the decision. After a grueling battle, she won the case in 2014. She also topped the Union Public Service Commission examination for 2014.

“It’s tragic that parents themselves pity their own child and the world starts pitying them. Bechara, kuch nahin kar sakta, iska kya hoga..that’s what they say about their child. This shatters them, and they end up as failures. I owe it to my parents who always pushed me to perform, and not even once made me feel that I was different and I deserved the world’s sympathy.

2. Nishtha Dudeja

Nishtha Dudeja at Suniye Trust, Delhi. ( RAAJESSH KASHYAP )

This 24 year commerce graduate from Panipat, Haryana won the title of Miss Deaf Asia 2018 at the 18th edition of Miss and Mister Deaf World - Europe - Asia Beauty Pageant 2018 held at Prague. She is the first contestant from India to win a at the pageant since its inception 18 years ago. Nishtha visited Niti Ayog, an NGO that works to empower the deaf and mute and held a lively session for hearing and speech impaired students and their parents, sharing her incredible story of struggle.

Nishtha was born with hearing loss in both the ears. It was a challenge for Nishtha to develop her speech and language, but she never gave up. With the help of hearing aids and speech therapy lessons, she was able to go to a normal school. An athletic child, she took up Judo at the age of 7 and won many medals at the State and National levels. Later, inspired by Sania Mirza, she started playing Tennis and represented India at the World Deaf Tennis Championship and Deaflympics. Winning the beauty pageant made her a household name, and instilled a new confidence in her. In her interaction with speech and hearing impaired students, she shared, “I never thought of myself as disabled. I didn’t talk much to people who pitied me…those who went out of their way to make me feel ‘normal’. I never never accepted sympathy from people…may be would have got me some extra help, but that’s not what I wanted. It could have made life easy, but I would have lost self-respect. What is life without struggle?,” she asked.

Nishtha also recalled how she was shocked to see hundreds of hearing impaired children who could talk only through sign language, when she went for National Games for Deaf for the first time in 2013. “As I walked into the stadium, I was shocked that kids couldn’t speak. They communicated with the help of sign language. I had been raised to be normal and I thought that other hearing impaired children could also hear with the help of hearing aids and speak, like me. I thanked God that I was born to such great parents who decided to teach me how to speak no matter what it took.” Nishtha urged parents to learn about the benefits of hearing aids/cochlear implants and speech therapies for their hearing-impaired kids. She also encouraged them to send their children to a normal school. “It will go a long way in giving them the confidence to develop their speech and language better,” she said.

3. Gulfam Ahmed

Gulfam Ahmed was attacked by polio when he was just one.

Gulfam Ahmed was attacked by polio when he was just one. But that didn’t crush his spirits. This specially-abled athlete choose power lifting as his major category of sports. Gulfam has won 23 medals in various state and national tournaments in the last decade. He visited Samarthan, a vocational and rehabilitation centre for the specially abled in Chattarpur, to share his inspiring journey and train students to keep fit.

Struck by polio at the tender age of one, 29-year-old Gulfam Ahmed turned his adversity into opportunity with his sheer courage. “Meine sapne dekhna kabhi nahi chhoda. Main chahta hoon ki log mujhe mere kaam se jaane,” he says. Extreme poverty made life even more difficult as his father struggling to put together two square meals a day. From his early childhood, Gulfam challenged himself to rewrite his fate. Born in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, Gulfam took to body building and power-lifting at the age of 18. He was introduced to the world of sports for the specially-abled at the same time. He won his first National Championship in power lifting category in 2008. Since then he has won 23 medals across various states in India. Gulfam won title of Mr Wheelchair India in 2015. “I was a big fan of Salman Khan. With the help of my trainer, I was able to build a good physique,” he says. Gulfam is a well know motivational speaker today, who helps transform the lives of other specially abled people. Sitting alongside 25 other specially-abled students, Gulfam shared his inspiring journey, and also taught students simple work outs to keep fit. He also encouraged and guided Sarla, a specially-abled 16 year old from Haryana, to go for the Paralympics.

4.Pranav Lal

Pranav at National Association for Blind, RK Puram ,New Delhi. ( Manoj Verma/ Hindustan Times )

Born visually impaired. Lal is employed with a security agency, and he loves to travels to live his passion for photography. Pranav conducted the first ever photography session for the students at the Blind School.

Pranav Lal is gifted with a rare insight — one that helps him to ‘listen’ to his surroundings and translate it into photographs. Armed with a laptop, headphone and a cap that has a webcam attached to it, Lal goes about looking for subjects to shoot. This Kuwait-born MBA works as an information security consultant in a corporate firm in Delhi. He has fought all odds that comes with lack of eyesight, be it learning with digitised textbooks, or relying on a writer to give his exams. “I craved to translate my expressions into visuals. One day while surfing I learned about Voice, a software that helps me ‘see’ via sounds,” says Lal. The technology he uses converts images into sound. He builds a mental image of what he sees in front of him, using the software. It may take him minutes and sometimes hours.

In the computer room at the blind school, students gathered for the first ever photography workshop. It was a liberating moment as students took pictures for the first time in their lives. Pranav explained how the images change into sound using the software which he then hears through the headphones to figure out the subject he is shooting. “The loudness of the sound is associated to brightness, so, higher the sound the brighter the object. The headphones tell you the position as the subject moves from left to right, while the pitch represents the height,” explained Pranav, as he handed them a pair of headphones and made them experience the technology. As students clicked pictures for the first time in their lives, we could capture priceless smiles.

5. Rachana Chaurasia

Rachna Chaurasia at Viklang Sahara Samiti, Delhi. ( RAAJESSH KASHYAP )

Rachana Chourasia Rajendran, is a well known figure in the field of Martial Art in India. She is the Secretary General of Taekwon-do Association of India and Taekwon-do Federation of Delhi. Her organization imparts Taekwon-do training in over 302 reputed Schools of Delhi (starting from the age of 5 years) besides in 25 states of India. Rachana has been closely working with the underprivileged and giving them training in Taekwon-do and self defence so that they can earn their living. She believes that self defence is very important even for those who are especially abled and therefore they should be given proper training in Taekwon-do and self defence because they tend to be the most vulnerable to physical attacks of any kind and it becomes crucial for them to protect themselves without relying on anyone else.

We took Rachana Chaurasia, who is Asia’s first woman to be awarded the Taekwondo 6th Dan Black Belt to Viklang Sahara Samiti located in Mangolpuri, Delhi to teach the specially-abled this martial art form. They listened to her very scrupulously and then later practiced some self-defence positions. The women over there were quick to learn everything she taught.

Here are some tips which she shared for the especially abled and how they can defend themselves.

1. If the hands are working normally, one can block and attach with practiced techniques of self defence to vital parts of an attacker.

2. If only legs are working normall, then one can trip, block and kick with some specific self defence techniques.

3. Always remember to shout and try get people’s attention whenever you are groped or attacked. Because usually people are sympathetic towards disabled people and will act as a self defence tool.

4. Every day grease up your working joints by exercises so that moving or swinging does not hurt your joints and allow you to react fast.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter