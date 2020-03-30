e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / World Idli Day: Shashi Tharoor joins celebrating India’s favourite breakfast, gets trolled on Twitter

World Idli Day: Shashi Tharoor joins celebrating India’s favourite breakfast, gets trolled on Twitter

Among the famous personalities who posted on Twitter was Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who mentioned that he never started his day without the staple idlis.

more-lifestyle Updated: Mar 30, 2020 16:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shashi Tharoor’s tweet showed his breakfast, comprising three idlis along with lots of chutney.
Shashi Tharoor’s tweet showed his breakfast, comprising three idlis along with lots of chutney.(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
         

March 30 is celebrated every year as World Idli Day and although this time due to the coronavirus outbreak there are no events or celebrations, many individuals took to social media to profess their love for the dish.

Among the famous personalities who posted on Twitter regarding the same was Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who mentioned that he never started his day without the staple idlis.

 

Twitter ofcourse had its share of quirky replies to his tweet.

 

Steamed rice cakes are popular all over India and in other parts of the world, especially as a healthy breakfast option. Idlis are made by steaming a batter comprising fermented black lentils and rice.

World Idli Day was supposed to have been started by Eniyavan, a famous idli caterer from Chennai. According to reports, in 2015, he made 1,328 varieties of idlis to celebrate this day.

Tharoor’s tweet showed his breakfast, comprising three idlis along with lots of chutney.

However, there were many who did not appreciate this tweet of his, keeping in mind the present coronavirus situation, where thousands of people were caught unaware and without food or essential items.

 

 

Till Monday morning, India has reported 1,190 cases and 29 deaths due to the coronavirus. According to a document detailing the standard operating procedure (SOP), released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued late on Sunday night,:“This SOP is applicable to current phase of Covid-19 pandemic in India (local transmission and limited community transmission), wherein as per plan of action, all suspect cases are admitted to isolation facilities.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

top news
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Inquiry on after migrant workers get ‘chemical bath’ upon return to UP
Inquiry on after migrant workers get ‘chemical bath’ upon return to UP
India assesses Covid-19 sample pooling for tests, says top scientist. How it helps
India assesses Covid-19 sample pooling for tests, says top scientist. How it helps
Assam doctor who took anti-malaria drug amid Covid-19 outbreak dies
Assam doctor who took anti-malaria drug amid Covid-19 outbreak dies
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
As Covid-19 spreads across world, oil prices slump to 17-year low
As Covid-19 spreads across world, oil prices slump to 17-year low
2020 Hyundai Verna facelift launched. Price details inside
2020 Hyundai Verna facelift launched. Price details inside
How this Bengaluru-based startup helped in containing Wuhan outbreak
How this Bengaluru-based startup helped in containing Wuhan outbreak
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle