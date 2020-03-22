World Water Day 2020: History, significance and tips to conserve water.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 11:06 IST

Since 1993, World Water Day is being celebrated every year on March 22. According to the United Nations, the day aims to create awareness regarding the 2.2 billion people who are living without access to clean and safe water.

A core focus of World Water Day is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.

History of World Water Day

During the 1992 UN Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro, the General Assembly adopted a resolution by which March 22 was declared World Day for Water. The day was first celebrated in 1993.

2020 theme and significance

The theme for World Water Day 2020 is ‘Water and Climate Change’. It explores how water and climate change are inextricably linked.

The campaign by the UN aims to highlight on how sensible using of the natural resource can help minimize the possibility of floods, scarcity, droughts and pollution, and also fight climate change.

The UN campaign of World Water Day 2020 is focusing on the importance of hand washing and hygiene as the world faces a crisis of gigantic proportions in the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign urges everyone to regularly wash their hands with water and soap or with an alcohol-based hand gel.

According to the UN, the World Water Day 2020 campaign explains the following statements:

• There is no time to wait and the climate policymakers must now ensure to put water as their main action plans.

• Water can help fight change in the climate. There are affordable, sustainable and scalable water and sanitation solutions.

• Everyone has a role to play. There are easy ways that we can adopt in our day-to-day lives to address climate change.

Ways to conserve water

Water is one of the precious and indispensable resources and it is the responsibility of each one of us to use it judiciously. On World Water Day 2020, here are five ways by which you can conserve water.

· While bathing, use a bucket instead of shower

· Store rainwater, purify and use it

· Do not keep the tap turned on while brushing teeth, shaving

· Wash vegetables in a bowl of water instead of running the faucet

· Wash only full loads in your washing machine to reduce water consumption.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter