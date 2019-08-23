Stop the madness: Rashid Irani reviews Angel Has Fallen

movie-reviews

Aug 23, 2019

ANGEL HAS FALLEN Direction: Ric Roman Waugh

Actors: Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman

Rating: 0.5 / 5

Why is Gerard Butler still making action movies? Why is there one more …Has Fallen flick? How did someone worse at the genre than the meat-headed Steven Seagal become such a blockbuster-generator?

There are no answers, at least none that make sense. Anyway, after Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen, Butler returns to protect a new President of the United States, in Angel Has Fallen. Only to be accused of attempting to murder the commander-in-chief himself.

Now he must evade law enforcement while simultaneously working to expose the real culprits (if you haven’t already guessed who they are, you haven’t seen enough assassination potboilers) and ensure that the President survives, perhaps so there can be another moronic …Fallen flick.

Besides drone attacks and pyrotechnical explosions, expect non-stop on-screen carnage.

Old-timer Nick Nolte brings a semblance of respectability to his role of the estranged father, but it’s hard to fathom what prompted the Oscar-winning Morgan Freeman to accept the thankless part of the beleaguered POTUS.

Enough endured already.

