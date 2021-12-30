₹1-crore drugs brought for New Year parties in Mumbai seized, 1 arrested

mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday arrested the owner of an event management company and seized 4kg of charas and 11kg of marijuana worth around ₹1 crore. NCB officers said the drugs were brought from Jammu and Kashmir to supply at parties on December 31 (New Year’s Eve).

Mumbai zonal unit of NCB got a tip-off that a person was going near the Mulund check naka with narcotics substances, so they laid a trap on Monday and intercepted Ashraf Mustafa Shah, a resident of Wagle Estate in Thane (West).

“Shah was headed to Mumbai from his residence when he was nabbed near the check naka. He tried to escape, but we chased and nabbed him,” said zonal director Sameer Wankhede of the NCB.

During the search, 4kg of charas was recovered from Shah’s possession. He was taken to his residence where NCB officers found 11kg of marijuana. During the inquiry, Shah revealed that the charas was brought from Jammu and Kashmir a few days ago and was to be used at events and parties on December 31, said the NCB officer.

According to NCB, Shah has been in the drug business for several years and is connected with suppliers and peddlers in Mumbai. “We are questioning him to find out the venue of the parties and whom he was supposed to deliver the drugs in Mumbai,” added another NCB officer.

NCB is also checking his call data records and messages to get further links to his main suppliers from Jammu and Kashmir. Shah has been remanded in the bureau’s custody for further inquiry.