10,000 evacuees from low-lying areas in Mumbai to be screened for Covid-19 symptoms

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST

All 10,000 persons evacuated from low-lying areas in Mumbai, including areas along Mumbai coast from Colaba in South to Gorai in the western suburbs, and taken to safe shelter will be screened for temperature and oxygen levels, to detect symptoms of Covid-19, before being permitted to go home, the city’s municipal commissioner said Wednesday.

Section 144 was imposed in Mumbai at midnight on the intervening night of June 2 and 3, which will be effective till June 4 noon. No untoward incident was reported from the city’s beaches till Wednesday 4.30 pm, even as strong winds lashed Mumbai due to severe cyclonic Cyclone Nisarga made its landfall near Alibag at on Wednesday.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the next few hours are crucial for Mumbai, and that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is continuously monitoring the situation.

“We are monitoring the rainfall and [possible] flooding,” said Chahal who also visited Worli seaface and Versova beach to supervise the evacuation of people staying in slums and fishing village close to sea shore being carried out.

Lifeguards and fire personnel of the Mumbai Fire Brigade have been on standby to conduct rescue and other disaster management operations in the city’s six beaches since Tuesday night.

Chief fire officer P Rahangdale said, “I inspected the situation at all beaches at around 2 pm, accompanying Mayor Kishori Pednekar. Apart from a few incidents of tree collapses that did not cause any damage to human life, no other untoward incident was reported.”

Rahangdale and Pednekar also visited Girgaon, Shivaji Park, Versova, and Juhu beaches on Wednesday afternoon.

“The lockdown due to Covid-19 really proved beneficial. At other times, despite the municipal corporation’s advisory some people are seen wandering on beaches. But that was not the case on Wednesday due to lockdown already in place,” Rahangdale said.

The fire brigade is now taking stock of how many tree collapses were reported along the coast of Mumbai.

As of now, the city has experienced little rainfall and barely any flooding. In the last 24 hours, Mumbai has received around 68mm of rainfall, according to the state Indian Meteorological Department of which 45 mm rainfall was recorded at Colaba and 23 mm at Santacruz.