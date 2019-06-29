10 areas in Navi Mumbai see major waterlogging

The city received very heavy rainfall on Friday, disrupting normal life of residents.

Six trees fell because of incessant rains. However, no one was injured.

“Ten places in the city saw major waterlogging. At Airoli, rain water accumulated at T-junction and at the underpass. This lead to traffic snarls,” said an official from the disaster management cell.

“At Vashi’s Sector 9, commuters faced waterlogging. The other places from where such major waterlogings were reported were Mahape MIDC, APMC market, MAFCO market, Talavli village and Balaram Wadi at Ghansoli, Turbhe and Rabale MIDC,” he said.

Three vehicles were stuck at Mahape underpass for a long time. Rain water accumulated at the railway underpass at Sanpada too. The official said, “There was minor waterlogging at several other places.”

Like every year, the rain water entered Turbhe police station, which is on a low-lying area.

Archana Barve, police sub-inspector from Turbhe police station, said, “There was ankle-deep water inside the police station in the morning. Personnel had to fill buckets with water and throw it out after rain abated. That however, did not disrupt our routine work. There was no waterlogging in the second half of the day.”

Tushar Pawar, deputy municipal commissioner of NMMC, said, “The area of Turbhe police station is low and is flooded every year. That problem cannot be solved unless some structural changes of the building are made.”

“Likewise, sector 20 and 21 of Turbhe is a low-lying area at a depth of one-and-a-half feet. Cidco had developed that area of the lower income group without proper deliberation. So, rain water floods here,” he said.

According to Pawar, because of their precautionary measures, the villages and slums of Digha did not see waterlogging on Friday. These areas had seen severe flooding in August 2017.

Railway commuters did not face problems because of rains. AN Singh, manager of Vashi station said, “Trains were running around 15 minutes late. But there was no waterlogging on Vashi-Panvel and Vashi-Thane route and so we did not have cancel any service.”

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 00:56 IST