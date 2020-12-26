e-paper
10 family shelters destroyed in Bhiwandi slum fire in Thane, residents evacuated

The locality, where the fire broke out, is a slum, with people living in rooms made up of iron sheets. Several lives were saved due to prompt action by the locals and the fire department, said officials.

mumbai Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 13:55 IST
Sajana Nambiar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhiwandi
Locals were the first to spot the fire and inform the fire department.
A fire broke out in a slum locality of Fatima Nagar in Bhiwandi area of Thane district in Maharashtra around 3am on Saturday, resulting into a loss of shelter for around 10 families. However, No casualty or injury was reported in the incident.

Several rooms were charred in the fire but over 50 residents were evacuated safely by the locals and fire department officials, who rushed to the spot in time, averting a major tragedy. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The locality, where the fire broke out, is a slum, with people living in rooms made up of iron sheets. On Friday night, after the residents went to sleep, one of the rooms caught fire, which quickly spread to the nearby rooms.

Locals were the first to spot the fire and inform the fire department, following which, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The blaze broke out around 3am and was brought into control after 45 minutes. Since it was a slum area and several people lived there, the premises were evacuated to avert a greater tragedy. The cause of the fire is not known yet and it will be revealed only after an investigation,”said Rajesh Pawar, chief fire officer, BNCMC.

