11 held for running horse race betting racket at RWITC

mumbai

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 00:19 IST

Officers of unit-2 of the city’s crime branch on Saturday conducted a raid at the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), which runs the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and arrested 11 people for running an illegal horse race betting racket. Police said the accused were accepting bets on a horse-racing event in Pune and taking money without taking RWITC’s permission.

Officers said the club had no role to play in the crime.

The accused — Chetan Dharma Solanki, Eliyas Yusuf Galiyara, Humzas Shapoorji Daji, Prashant Jogadia, Paresh Shah, Sandeep Yadav, Sandip Shirke, Afjalali Nawabali, Brian Macwan, Rajesh Agarwal and Mohmmad Sarwar — were arrested under charges of cheating, common intention and Gambling Act. They have been remanded in police custody till September 18.

“The arrested accused are all from Mumbai and seem to be operating under someone. We are trying to find out the main bookie in the case,” said Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police of the crime branch.

The accused were arrested by unit-2 officers acting on a tip-off. “Betting on horse races in Mahalaxmi is allowed if the procedure is followed. But the accused didn’t have permission from RWITC and were operating without licence to avoid taxes,” said an officer.

The police said that when people place bets at the official RWITC counter or via private stalls that are licenced by RWITC, they have to pay 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST). However, after entering the viewing area, the accused used to invite regular patrons who they knew to place bets with them, evading GST, said Sanjay Nikumbhe, inspector, unit 2.

“During inquiry, police seized four mobile phones and cash from the accused. We also found that these people accepted bet of ₹92,010 from mobile phones and maintained a record of everything. Further inquiry is on,” said an official.

