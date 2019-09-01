13 dead after explosions in chemical factory at Dhule

mumbai

Thirteen workers, including six women, were killed and 64 others injured in explosions of nitrogen gas cylinders at a chemical factory in Dhule district, around 380km from Mumbai, on Saturday morning.

Preliminary probe revealed that a chemical leak caused a fire, which led to serial explosions at the factory of Rumit Chemsynth Pvt Ltd, located at Waghadi village in Shirpur tehsil, around 9.45am, a police officer told PTI.

By evening, the fire had been doused, and search was on for more bodies, if any, in the debris, he said. “At least 100 workers were present in the factory at the time of the incident,” said the officer, adding that the presence of several nitrogen gas cylinders and barrels of chemicals in one place increased the severity of the tragedy.

The district administration also evacuated two surrounding villages — Waghadi and Subhash Nagar —out of the fear of chemical leakage after the explosions.

Meanwhile, the state government ordered a probe into the incident, with guardian minister and Shiv Sena leader Dadaji Bhuse stating that strict action would be taken if any irregularity, illegality or foul play was found after the investigation.

“The modalities of the probe will soon be finalised. Our priority is treatment of the people in hospitals,” said Bhuse, who visited the site of the mishap. “The incident is unfortunate. We mobilised all resources, including teams of fire brigade, state disaster response force, to ensure that the fire was doused quickly.”

The labour department, too, announced a high-level enquiry into the incident to probe if there were any lapses related to labour laws.

Labour minister Sanjay Kute said the probe will be conducted by the labour commissioner and strict action will be taken against those found negligent.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the deaths, and announced Rs5 lakh compensation to the kin of the victims.

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Fadnavis and expr-essed anguish about the incident.

