13 passengers injured as BEST bus hits wall in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area

mumbai

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 00:31 IST

At least 13 passengers, including women and children, were injured on Saturday around 11.30am after the driver of a BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus lost control over the vehicle and crashed it into a wall on the side of the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) at Vikroli (East).

One woman, who has sustained a severe injury to her head, was rushed to Sion hospital. All the other injured, including the bus driver, sustained minor injuries and were taken to Rajawadi Hospital, said a police officer attached to Vikroli police station.

The police said that the BEST driver was trying to save a bike rider whose two-wheeler abruptly came before the bus. The driver steered the vehicle away from the motorcycle and first crashed into the footpath before ramming into the adjacent wall.

“The bus was heading towards Ghatkopar from Bhandup on the EEH and the incident occurred when it reached Vikroli,” said deputy commissioner of police Prashant Kadam.

The police recorded the statements of the injured passengers and booked the bus driver for negligent and rash driving.