15-year-old girl hurt as tree falls on her in Thane

Tejaswini Bhalerao was on her way back home from school

Officials remove the tree from the spot on Monday. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT)

A 15-year-old girl escaped with minor head injuries after a tree fell on her on a street in Kharegaon, Thane, on Monday. She was taken to Kalwa hospital, where doctors have said she is stable.

“Tejaswini Bhalerao was returning home after school around 2pm when two trees fell. One of them fell on her,” said S Kadam, in charge of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane.

Local residents informed the RDMC, and a team later removed both trees, said Kadam. “The trees were uprooted as it was planted on a rocky land, which caused weakening of the roots. The trees were huge and could be 10 to 15 years old,” said Kadam.

