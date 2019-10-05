150:124:14: BJP-Sena’s formula in Maha polls

mumbai

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:25 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced that it would contest 150 seats, the Shiv Sena 124 and the smaller allies 14 seats in the Assembly elections. The Sena, which was pressing for at least 135 seats, has now settled for 124 seats, and two seats in the legislative Council from the BJP’s quota.

Significantly, the BJP is contesting more than 150 seats with several candidates fielded by its smaller allies contesting on the BJP’s symbol.

The alliance between the BJP-Sena and other smaller political parties, including Union minister Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India, Mahadev Jankar-led Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Vinayak Mete-led Shiv Sangram, was announced on September 30 through a joint press statement, but the seat-sharing formula was not disclosed.

Addressing the media in Mumbai on Friday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in the presence of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, said many people had questions about the fate of the alliance, and added that all parties in the alliance have made adjustments to reach the formula.

“The BJP’s allies will contest 14 seats, the Shiv Sena will contest 124 seats, plus two seats (in upper house), and the remaining seats (150) will be contested by us. This is the formula,” the CM said. He said despite the differences between the allies, the common thread of ‘Hindutva’ held them together.

Commenting on the Sena’s secondary role, Thackeray said, “Instead of the big brother-younger brother debate, one should look at the relationship of the brothers that has remained intact. We will work together. The atmosphere in the state has changed now.”

The chief minister, meanwhile, remained silent on the power-sharing agreement between the Sena and BJP. Asked if the Sena will get the chief minister or deputy chief minister’s post, he deflected the question and said the media, “Why are you in such a hurry?”

The two parties have been in a tussle to win more seats to get a larger pie of power and the chief ministership.

The party aims to reach the magic figure of 145 on its own. In the 288-member assembly, a party needs 145 seats to win simple majority.

The CM said that Thackeray scion Aaditya, who is contesting his first election from Worli, will win with the biggest margin in Mumbai.

The two parties are facing rebellion and many who thought they would get tickets from their parties have filed nominations as independent candidates.

The Sena’s Rajul Patel has filed her nomination from Versova after the seat went to BJP. Sitting MLA Trupti Sawant also filed her nomination on Friday after Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar was given the ticket by the Sena.

In Konkan region’s Kankavli, Nitesh Rane, son of Sena bête noir Narayan Rane, filed nomination papers on a BJP ticket. Vowing to oppose the nomination, Arun Dudhwadkar, Sena sampark pramukh of the region said Satish Sawant has filed his nomination against Rane on the seat.

Both Fadnavis and Thackeray were confident that the two parties will successfully quell the rebellion.

“We are confident that there will be no rebellion. In two days, we will get the ones who have rebelled to withdraw their nomination papers. If they still rebel, they will have no place in the alliance,” Fadnavis said. Thackeray later added, “Such things keep happening during elections. We are on it and it will be handled.”

CM DECLARES ASSETS

WORTH ₹3.78 crore

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who filed his nomination papers from Nagpur South West assembly constituency on the last day of filing nominations on Friday, declared assets amounting to ₹3.78 crore, up from ₹1.81 crore in 2014.

He has taken a loan from his wife, Amruta, to the tune of ₹62 lakh. She has debentures and shares worth ₹2.33 crore. Amruta’s bank balance is ₹8.29 lakh, while Fadnavis’s is ₹3.37 lakh. He has insurance policies worth ₹14 lakh.

The CM has gold valued at ₹17 lakh, while Amruta has gold valued at ₹34 lakh. Fadnavis has ₹17,700 cash in hand, while Amruta has ₹12,500.

The affidavit said that Fadnavis is facing four criminal cases. However, no FIR was filed against him.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 00:25 IST