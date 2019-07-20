16 killed on Mumbai’s railway tracks on Friday, highest this year

Sixteen people lost their lives in separate mishaps on Mumbai’s suburban railway network on Friday, making it the highest number of fatalities recorded in a single day this year.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP) statistics, seven men and one woman of the 16 dead were identified, while eight men remained unidentified. Most of the deaths, according to the GRP, were because of trespassing or falling off crowded trains. Officials said 13 more people sustained injuries.

Of the 16 deaths on Friday, three were at Thane railway station, three others were recorded at Kurla, followed by two each at Dombivli and Kalyan.

One death each was recorded at Mumbai Central, Borivli, Vasai, Bandra , Vashi and Panvel stations.

“One person died after a train hit him, while the other fell off,” said M Inamdar, senior police inspector of Kurla GRP.

On June 27, zero deaths were recorded, making it the first such day in the past five years. Last year, 2,981 commuters had lost their lives. A total of 1,619 died while crossing tracks and 711 died after falling from moving trains, GRP statistics revealed.

Mumbai suburban trains carry around 80 lakh people daily and on an average at least eight die on railway premises in a day.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 01:40 IST