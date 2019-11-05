e-paper
16-yr-old hurt in Govandi chawl collapse dies

mumbai Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:22 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

Sixteen-year-old Govandi resident Husaaid Kharat, who was grievously injured after his chawl collapsed on October 25, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The Shivaji Nagar police have filed a complaint against the landlord for negligence. Kharat and his sister, Hummaira, 15, were alone at home when around 5.30pm their ground-plus-one-storey house in Shivaji Nagar collapsed. While Hummaira escaped with minor injuries, Hussaid sustained severe injuries to his head, abdomen and chest. He was rushed to Shatabdi Municipal General Hospital in Govandi “We weren’t happy with the treatment at Shatabdi hospital. So, we shifted him to ZEN Hospital. We sold our belongings for his treatment, but we couldn’t save him” said Gautami, Kharat’s mother.

“When he was brought to our hospital, he was quite serious. We performed a surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain. His condition started deteriorating and he died on Saturday,” said a senior official from ZEN Hospital.

Mumbai News