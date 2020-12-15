e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 17 Maharashtra government bungalows including CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence on list of water bill defaulters, says RTI activist; CMO denies allegation

17 Maharashtra government bungalows including CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence on list of water bill defaulters, says RTI activist; CMO denies allegation

mumbai Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 00:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Varsha and Torna — the bungalows occupied by CM Uddhav Thackeray — owe ₹28,719 towards water bills from April to October
Varsha and Torna — the bungalows occupied by CM Uddhav Thackeray — owe ₹28,719 towards water bills from April to October(HT Photo)
         

As many as 17 government bungalows occupied by chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, his deputy Ajit Pawar and other senior ministers are in the list of defaulters for water bill dues worth ₹2,456,469, according to information collated by Right To Information (RTI) activist Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh. The chief minister’s office (CMO) has, however, denied the charges and clarified that the two bungalows occupied by the CM have no water bills pending.

All government offices and official residences are managed and maintained by the state’s public works department.

Shaikh said that as per the information collated from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) website, Varsha and Torna — the bungalows occupied by Thackeray — owe ₹28,719 towards water bills from April to October. Similarly, the dues for Devgiri, which is occupied by Pawar, are ₹135,300, and ₹115,288 is due for Seva Sadan which is occupied by water resources minister Jayant Patil.

The highest due at ₹144,415 is for water usage at Ramtek, the bungalow occupied by food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal. Interestingly, the list also includes Sagar, the official bungalow occupied by Leader of Opposition and former CM Devendra Fadnavis, for dues to the tune of ₹124,553. The state guest house Sahyadri’s unpaid water bill is ₹745,856, Shaikh said.

A clarification issued by the CMO stated there are no dues for water usage at Varsha and Toran. “The water works department of BMC has given a report which says there is no unpaid bill for water usage at both the bungalows,” the statement reads. The statement, however, does not have any clarification for the unpaid bills for other bungalows occupied by other ministers.

top news
New Covid strain found in London that spreads rapidly; restrictions ordered
New Covid strain found in London that spreads rapidly; restrictions ordered
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
A weapon to ‘win the war’: US hospitals get initial Covid-19 shots
A weapon to ‘win the war’: US hospitals get initial Covid-19 shots
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
On day 19, farmers observe hunger strike: All you need to know
On day 19, farmers observe hunger strike: All you need to know
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In