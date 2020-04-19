e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 17 new Covid-19 cases in Dharavi; 194 recorded in E ward so far

17 new Covid-19 cases in Dharavi; 194 recorded in E ward so far

mumbai Updated: Apr 19, 2020 00:01 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustantimes
         

Apart from G South ward (Worli, Prabhadevi), the worst-affected area in Mumbai, a spike of Covid-19 cases has been reported in two other wards, E (Mazagaon, Agripada, Byculla, Mumbai Central) and G North (Dharavi, Dadar).

According to data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), E ward is the second worst affected, with 194 cases, while G South ward has the highest number of cases (389) as of April 17.

G North ward has 142 cases in total. With 17 new cases on Saturday, the overall count for Dharavi alone rose to 118. As of Saturday, 11 deaths have been reported in the area.

Local representatives said that the situation is equally bad in E ward. The assistant municipal commissioner of E ward was recently transferred after a sudden spike in the number of cases. Civic officials confirmed that the ward officer was transferred as there was a lapse in controlling the outbreak and containing the areas.

Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party MLA and local corporator of Byculla, said, “The administrative ward has completely failed in containing the virus. There are three medical health officers in the ward, unlike just one officer in other wards. Still, the numbers are not coming down. There is no proper division of work in the ward.”

According to BMC’s most recent data, 120 cases were reported in the ward on April 12 and within five days, the count rose to 194.

D ward (Malabar Hill, Grant Road, Chowpatty) has also reported a large number of cases, with at least 141 locals confirmed as Covid-19 positive.

top news
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Coronavirus Latest: 186 new cases take Delhi Covid-19 tally to 1893
Coronavirus Latest: 186 new cases take Delhi Covid-19 tally to 1893
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
In pics: When Covid-19 brought Mumbai, city that never sleeps, to juddering halt
In pics: When Covid-19 brought Mumbai, city that never sleeps, to juddering halt
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news