17 new Covid-19 cases in Dharavi; 194 recorded in E ward so far

mumbai

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 00:01 IST

Apart from G South ward (Worli, Prabhadevi), the worst-affected area in Mumbai, a spike of Covid-19 cases has been reported in two other wards, E (Mazagaon, Agripada, Byculla, Mumbai Central) and G North (Dharavi, Dadar).

According to data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), E ward is the second worst affected, with 194 cases, while G South ward has the highest number of cases (389) as of April 17.

G North ward has 142 cases in total. With 17 new cases on Saturday, the overall count for Dharavi alone rose to 118. As of Saturday, 11 deaths have been reported in the area.

Local representatives said that the situation is equally bad in E ward. The assistant municipal commissioner of E ward was recently transferred after a sudden spike in the number of cases. Civic officials confirmed that the ward officer was transferred as there was a lapse in controlling the outbreak and containing the areas.

Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party MLA and local corporator of Byculla, said, “The administrative ward has completely failed in containing the virus. There are three medical health officers in the ward, unlike just one officer in other wards. Still, the numbers are not coming down. There is no proper division of work in the ward.”

According to BMC’s most recent data, 120 cases were reported in the ward on April 12 and within five days, the count rose to 194.

D ward (Malabar Hill, Grant Road, Chowpatty) has also reported a large number of cases, with at least 141 locals confirmed as Covid-19 positive.