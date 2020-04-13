18 more medical staffers test positive for Covid-19

mumbai

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 22:22 IST

On Monday, 18 more medical staffers were tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of infected health workers to 100 in the city.

Eleven of those who tested positive on Monday are from Bhatia Hospital in Tardeo and six from Shushrusha Hospital in Dadar. Chanda Jadhav, assistant municipal commissioner, A ward, said one of the doctors from Bombay Hospital’s radiology department has also been tested positive, while the contact tracing for other staffers of the hospital is underway.

“While we have sealed Bhatia and Shushrusha hospitals, we have no plans to seal Bombay Hospital as of now. Only one medical staffer has tested positive yet, and the future course of action will depend on the results of the other staffers after their tests,” a civic official said.

With 11 more cases on Monday, Bhatia Hospital now has 25 Covid-19 positive staffers. “Around 150 more staff members were tested on Friday as part of precautionary measures, of whom 110 were found negative. The 25 staff members have been quarantined in the ICU and their health is being monitored round-the-clock by the hospital. There are no serious cases,” the hospital statement read.

Shushrusha Hospital has already been sealed after two nurses tested positive earlier. On Monday, the civic body in a letter to the hospital management said it will test more than 100 staffers. However, the hospital staff is likely to test other asymptomatic staff too at its own expense.

Meanwhile, the infected doctor from Bombay Hospital has been admitted to the Covid-19 ward. “We have also identified around 40 staffers who might have come in contact with the doctor, and will get them tested,” Dr Mehul Desai, president of Resident Doctors’ Association of Bombay Hospital, said.