18-year-old crashes car into auto, injures two

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:59 IST

An 18-year-old youth crashed his car into an autorickshaw, injuring the driver and a girl passenger, near Palm Beach Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Sanpada police, the accused, Vraj Thakkar, lives in a high-rise in Sanpada and is a college student. On Tuesday around 2.20pm, he was driving his car on an internal road.

He was speeding past Reliance petrol pump when he crashed into an autorickshaw, which was coming from the opposite direction.

“As per eyewitnesses, Thakkar was driving at a high speed. Unable to swerve away from the autorickshaw in time, he collided a head-on with it,” said S Kumbhar, sub-inspector at Sanpada police station.

Another autorickshaw driver, Vinod Chavan, said he was having lunch in his vehicle near the service road when he saw the car speed past him and soon after, he heard a crash. Chavan ran out to see and spotted the same car next to a damaged autorickshaw.

A 16-year-old girl Prisha Agarwal and the auto driver, Ashish Singh, 26, were injured in the crash. While Singh sustained head injuries and an injury on his eye, Agarwal suffered internal injuries and a bleeding nose.

All three were taken to a hospital at Sanpada.

“The girl’s family shifted her to a hospital in Chembur. Thakkar was arrested on Wednesday morning after he was discharged from the hospital. He was released on bail subsequently,” added Kumbhar.

Thakkar was booked for rash driving and causing hurt under sections of Indian Penal Code.