e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

18-year-old crashes car into auto, injures two

mumbai Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Navi Mumbai

An 18-year-old youth crashed his car into an autorickshaw, injuring the driver and a girl passenger, near Palm Beach Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Sanpada police, the accused, Vraj Thakkar, lives in a high-rise in Sanpada and is a college student. On Tuesday around 2.20pm, he was driving his car on an internal road.

He was speeding past Reliance petrol pump when he crashed into an autorickshaw, which was coming from the opposite direction.

“As per eyewitnesses, Thakkar was driving at a high speed. Unable to swerve away from the autorickshaw in time, he collided a head-on with it,” said S Kumbhar, sub-inspector at Sanpada police station.

Another autorickshaw driver, Vinod Chavan, said he was having lunch in his vehicle near the service road when he saw the car speed past him and soon after, he heard a crash. Chavan ran out to see and spotted the same car next to a damaged autorickshaw.

A 16-year-old girl Prisha Agarwal and the auto driver, Ashish Singh, 26, were injured in the crash. While Singh sustained head injuries and an injury on his eye, Agarwal suffered internal injuries and a bleeding nose.

All three were taken to a hospital at Sanpada.

“The girl’s family shifted her to a hospital in Chembur. Thakkar was arrested on Wednesday morning after he was discharged from the hospital. He was released on bail subsequently,” added Kumbhar.

Thakkar was booked for rash driving and causing hurt under sections of Indian Penal Code.

top news
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News