18-yr-old dead as water tank wall collapses in Mumbai’s Kandivli

An 18-year-old labourer died on Sunday afternoon, while a 28-year-old man was injured after the wall of an under-construction water tank collapsed at Indira Nagar in Kandivli (West). The Kandivli police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the contractor of the water tank.

The incident took place around 12:30 pm, in Lalji Pada area. The deceased, Ramesh Ming, was rushed to Oscar Hospital by the police, but was declared dead on arrival. The other victim, Sumit Lakda, is hospitalised and is reportedly in a stable condition.

“We registered an FIR under sections 304 A and 338 of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence and causing grievous hurt. We’ll see if more people are involved,” said Nitin Pondkule, senior inspector, Kandivli police station.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 07:38 IST