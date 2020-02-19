e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 19 year old dies after falling in open drain in Mumbai

19 year old dies after falling in open drain in Mumbai

The body has been recovered and then sent for post-mortem after the rescue efforts failed.

mumbai Updated: Feb 19, 2020 11:20 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mumbai
Civic apathy chokes Mumbai: Jayram Mandal, the father alleged that her daughter could have been saved had the rescue operations began on time.
Civic apathy chokes Mumbai: Jayram Mandal, the father alleged that her daughter could have been saved had the rescue operations began on time.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT FILE Photo (Image for representation purpose))
         

A 19-year-old girl lost her life after falling into an open drain at Adarsh Nagar in Andheri West.

The body has been recovered and then sent for post-mortem after the rescue efforts failed.

Jayram Mandal, the father alleged that her daughter could have been saved had the rescue operations began on time.

“I got the information that Komal had fallen into an open drain at around 7:30 pm. I reached the place at around 8:15 pm. But they began operations only after half an hour,” Jayram told reporters here.

“I cannot fathom why she took this step, she was returning from her work when this happened,” he added.

Further details are awaited.

