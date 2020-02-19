e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 19-year-old jumps in a nullah in Oshiwara, no suicide note found

19-year-old jumps in a nullah in Oshiwara, no suicide note found

mumbai Updated: Feb 19, 2020 17:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Bangur Nagar police with the help of fire brigade found a body of a 19-year-old woman who had jumped into a nullah, near Mega Mall, in Oshiwara, on Tuesday evening.

Around 7.45pm, Ubaid Khan, 28, saw the woman jump in the nullah behind the Mega Mall. The woman worked in a private company, and lived with her parents, said Bangur Nagar police officials.

The body was found on Wednesday, at around 5am and the police have ascertained it as a case of suicide. However, no suicide note was found, neither they have received any abetment to suicide complaint from her parents. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Shobha Pise, senior police inspector of Bangur Nagar police station said, “It is a case of suicide. We are further investigating the case. We have registered an accidental death report.”

