Home / Mumbai News / 196 arrested for violating lockdown norms at reputed four-star hotel in Mumbai

196 arrested for violating lockdown norms at reputed four-star hotel in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:36 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
         

Mumbai Police’s social service branch (SSB) arrested 196 people in the wee hours of Sunday during two raids —one at Opa Bar and Café on the 7th floor and the other at Mitron Pub on the ground floor of a reputed four star hotel at Sakinaka, Andheri (East), for allegedly violating lockdown guidelines. The arrested accused include 171 male and female patrons, two owners, three managers, a cashier and 19 workers employed in the pub, bar and cafe.

The raid was conducted at 12.50am based on specific information received by deputy commissioner of police Dr Raju Bhujbal (enforcement). “A police team in civil clothes was sent to verify the complaint and found that music and dancing was going on inside the pub and the patrons were not maintaining social distancing,” said Dr Bhujbal. “In the bar and café, alcohol was served to the customers and the number of patrons was more than 50% seating capacity,” said DCP Dr Bhujbal. Restaurants and bars are currently allowed to operate at 50% seating capacity.

The state government has been easing restrictions, which were imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19, in a phased manner and has also extended the ongoing lockdown restrictions till November 30.

Cases have been registered under sections 188 (disobeying order duly promulgated by public servant), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant provisions against the arrested patrons, owners and employees of the two outlets.

According to civic body records till Saturday, Mumbai reported a total 992 new Covid-19 cases, taking its case count to 257,500. The Covid-19 death toll in the city went up to 10,250 with 32 fresh fatalities.

