2 dead after car crashes into police vehicle on EEH

mumbai Updated: Jan 29, 2020 23:52 IST
A 38-year-old man and his 62-year-old father died while seven others of the family were injured when their car crashed into a stationary police vehicle at the eastern express highway (EEH) at Ghatkopar on Tuesday.

Among the injured, the man’s son Vishwas, 10, is in critical condition. The nine-member family had gone to attend a religious event near Nashik and were returning to their Antop Hill residence when the incident occurred.

The deceased, Sachin Dhamale, 38, was driving his car when he allegedly did not notice the parked Pant Nagar police vehicle and rammed into it. The Sumo was vacant at the time of the incident. The accident occurred at 1.15am at Ramabai Nagar on the southbound stretch of the EEH. The injured persons were taken to a hospital with the help of a constable who was standing near the vehicle and some passers-by. Dhamale’s father Vishnu Baban Dhamale,62, who was sitting on the passenger seat, was declared dead on arrival. Dhamale succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday afternoon during treatment. The other injured people were identified as Dhamale’s wife Shubhangi, 32; daughter Namrata, 11, and other relatives Amol K and Nanda Jayshree Pawar.

The police vehicle was part of the anti-chain snatching squad, in which cops patrol at strategic locations to nab snatchers who escape by taking the highway.

The police have blamed the deceased Dhamale, who has been booked for causing death by rash and negligent driving. “It appears that the driver dozed off while driving,” said Suhas Kamble, senior police inspector, Pant Nagar police station.

Police also alleged that the car was crowded. “Total nine persons were inside the car,” said Kamble. The seven other occupants of the car have sustained minor injuries, he said.

