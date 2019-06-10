2 die in mishaps at Agripada, Sewri

A 52-year-old Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking bus driver was arrested after a 19-year-old boy riding a scooter came under the back tyre of the bus and died on Sunday. The driver, Ashok Pawar, will be produced in the court on Monday.

According to Agripada police, the victim, Aniket Kagane, was a resident of Tardeo. The incident took place around 3pm near Nair Hospital when Kagane was going towards Saat Rasta with his brother on a scooter. “The scooter was overtaking the bus from the left side when Kagane lost and fell on the road. He came under the back tyre of the bus. Kagane’s brother was also injured,” said a police officer.

Kishore Shinde, police inspector, Agripada police station, confirmed the case. A case of negligence and rash driving was registered against the driver.

In another incident, an 18-year-old boy died and five other people were injured after a 26-year-old man rammed his car into a bus stop in Sewri.

According to the police, the accused, Shahbaz Iliyas, who was with his wife in the car, was booked by RAK Marg police. The victim has been identified as Darpan Dipak Patil. The couple also suffered injuries.

Bhagwat Bansod, senior police inspector, said, “The driver will be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital.”

