Home / Mumbai News / 2 new cases bring Dharavi count to 5; BMC ups efforts

2 new cases bring Dharavi count to 5; BMC ups efforts

mumbai Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:27 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustantimes
         

Two more people were tested positive for Covid-19 in Dharavi on Saturday. It was also found that the total five positive patients in India’s largest slum have no travel history. The state health department confirmed the two new cases in Dharavi.

The two new cases include a 30-year-old woman in Dr Baliga Nagar colony and a 48-year-old man from Mukund Nagar in Dharavi. No direct contact has been established between the two new cases and the first patient. Only one death due to coronavirus has been reported in Dharavi so far.

A 56-year-old municipal sweeper and a 35-year-old surgeon from Dharavi tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. It was found on Saturday that the sweeper worked in Dharavi but is a Worli resident.

The BMC had already sealed Dr Baliga Nagar where the first Covid-19 patient, a 56-year-old garment shop owner, was reported. The colony he lived in had eight buildings with 308 flats and 91 shops which were sealed. He later succumbed to the virus.

After two cases have been found in Dr Baliga Nagar, BMC has decided that out of the 2,500 residents home quarantined, all symptomatic people will be tested for Covid-19.

Confirming the development, Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North Ward (Dharavi,Mahim), said, “A health camp has been set up at Dr Baliga Nagar and swab samples of all symptomatic cases swab are being sent for testing.

Till that time, Dr Baliga Nagar will be closed. Today, all food packets, groceries, medicines were provided inside the colony by us.”

All high-risk contacts of both patients reported on Saturday (around 26 contacts) are being tested. Symptomatic contacts will be shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Sports complex in Dharavi and essential supplies like food and medicines will be provided to them by the BMC.

The increasing number of cases in Dharavi with no travel history is alarming considering its dense population and congested slums spread across nearly 600 acres.

