2 officials, man held in two bribery cases in Mumbai

Two government servants and a person working for one of them landed in the anti corruption bureau’s (ACB) net on Tuesday in two bribery cases.

According to ACB, one Nitin Dalvi, 40, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs15,000 as the first instalment on behalf of Mahesh Ajandas Motwani, 51, branch engineer, Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board, at the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) office in Tardeo.

“The complainant in the case is a civil contractor. Motwani demanded a bribe of Rs35, 000 to approve the complainant’s civil work bill,” said an ACB officer. After receiving the complaint at ACB Mumbai unit, officials verified the complainant’s claim. A trap was laid in which Dalvi, the person accepting the bribe on Motwani’s behalf, was caught. Subsequently, ACB arrested Motwani as well.

In another case in Byculla, ACB arrested Shaileshkumar Mahadev Kambli, 50, a notice clerk, with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC), B ward. ACB stated that the complainant had given her apartment on rent for a jewellery workshop .

“The officers and employees from BMC, B ward, inspected the apartment and as she did not have a factory permit, they gave her a notice under section 390 of Municipal Act,” said the officer. “This matter was then handed over to the legal department of BMC for taking it to the court. To close the court case, the public servant demanded a bribe of Rs32,000.”

A trap was laid in which Kamble was caught accepting the bribe from the complainant. The cases were supervised by Keshav Patil, additional commissioner of police and Ravindra Patil, deputy commissioner of police.