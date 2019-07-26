2 pumping stations in Mumbai get civic body push

More than a decade after they were planned, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally given a push to build Mogra and Mahul pumping stations, by inviting bids to appoint consultants for the projects. Two consultants are likely to be shortlisted by August 8.

While the Mogra pumping station is located near Andheri, the other is near Mahul creek near Wadala. The two pumping stations are part of the seven pumping stations planned under BRIMSTOWAD project, and are the last two remaining on the list of seven. They will provide relief from flooding in Andheri and Wadala-Dadar areas, respectively. Of the seven, Mahul pumping station is the largest one, with a capacity to pump out 150 cubic metres of water a second. Mogra, on the other hand, will pump out 36 cubic metres of water.

The consultants will be in charge of seeing the project through and their work will be carried out in three phases.

For the post construction phase, consultants will carry out topographical and geotechnical surveys, site investigation, submission and approval of design, detailed engineering for civil works, mechanical works, electrical and automation works. They will obtain the high court’s permission for rehabilitation of mangroves, get no-objection certificate from Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), ministry of environment and forest (MOEF), forest department, and commissioner of fisheries.

During the construction work, the consultants will be in charge of inspection and testing of construction material, ensure compliance with quality, health, safety and environment requirements, and certifying the successful commissioning of the pumping station.

After construction is complete, they will handle testing on completion and commissioning of the project. VH Khandkar, chief engineer of the storm water drains department (SWD), said, “The Mahul project will be carried out in two phases. It has 25 pumps, and in the first phase, 12 pumps will be made operational.”

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 01:15 IST