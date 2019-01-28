20-foot cavity to clog Marine Drive for three days as civic body begins repairs

Brace for traffic snarls for the next three days on the Marine Drive with the civic body repairing a 20X7 (HxW)-feet cavity discovered at Kilachand Chowk on Monday.

According to civic officials, the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road at this junction, marked by popular restaurant Pizza By The Bay, which connects Churchgate to Marine Drive, had sunk a few inches. After digging up that portion, the civic officer found the cavity.

According to assistant commissioner of A-ward, Kiran Dighavkar, the road sunk because of soil erosion caused by the sea tide. There is a stormwater drain underneath the road in this area, which was affected by inflow of water during high tide. The soil is loosely held together under this road as it is reclaimed land.

Dighavkar said, “We noticed the dent in its surface in time, and took up repair work. There could have been an accident if the road caved in during peak traffic hours.”

The road was last resurfaced in 2013 as part of BMC’s annual road repair work.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertook repairs on Monday and work will be completed within three days, said Dighavkar.

Syed Inamdar, a daily commuter from Central Mumbai to his Nariman Point office, said, “I had to wait for a very long time on my two-wheeler at the signal before this junction. It was smooth for those who wanted to take a right to Churchgate from Marine Drive, but tiresome for motorists going towards Girgaum. Traffic is slow as we are not using half the road owing to repairs.”

Ashok Gupta, vice-president of Marine Drive Citizens’ Association, who is also a resident of Marine Drive, had noticed a depression in the road surface at this junction two weeks ago. His association brought it to BMC’s notice, and the issue was taken up by the A-ward on Monday. He said, “The repair undertaken at this point will affect traffic, especially in the evening time as the north-bound stretch towards Churchgate is affected. This evening, it took my car 30 minutes to travel 2km from my office at Nariman Point to my house.”

The Marine Drive and Fort areas are prone to regular cave-ins, as their proximity to the coast makes them susceptible to tides.

A portion of road at Girgaum Chowpaty had caved-in in August 2013, exposing a huge cavity of 30X15 feet.

Similarly, in June 2018, a road near Metro Cinema at Marine Lines caved in owing to a pipeline burst, causing heavy traffic jams, and prompting BMC to work overnight to repair it.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 23:59 IST